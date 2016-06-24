Test well readings show lower June readings than their historic averages

Test well readings for June performed for the town by the United States Geological Survey showed lower than typical historical water levels for the month, according to Gregory Toner, who compiles the numbers for the Water Advisory Committee. Still, the numbers don’t suggest “a critical shortfall in water supply,” Mr. Toner said.

But he warned that an extended drought could impact the Island’s future water supply.

While June well water readings are lower than their historic averages, they are slightly better than they were in June 2015.

Two test wells — Big Ram and Little Ram — showed a drop in water levels in May, but have bounced back, according to June readings.

Mr. Toner called that “a mystery to be solved,” because usually water levels decrease during the summer months when the Island’s population increases.

All 13 test wells are below their historic averages for June, Mr. Toner said. Test wells at Manhansett, Manwaring, Congdon, Deer Park, Dering Harbor and Hay Beach were all more than 10 percent below their historic avenges for June.

Most wells that showed drops in water levels from May to June were by relatively small amounts of between 2 to 6 percent. But the Brander well was down by 16 percent from its May reading and Hay Beach dropped by 9 percent, Mr. Toner said.

j.lane@sireporter.com