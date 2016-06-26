Tea time for youth at Garden Club event

Youth Members and their parents attended the Garden Club of Shelter Island’s Annual Youth Recognition Day Tea which was held at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club on Thursday, June 16.

During the event, youth members made tea cup arrangements with the theme of the Chinese zodiac years. Dr. Karen Brush, second vice president of the Garden Club, and Sandy Baxter, first vice president, were the Chairs of this delightful event.

A flower bingo contest was enjoyed and prizes awarded. Chinese flower baskets were designed by the children for Father’s Day — the real surprise was a secret recipe used to make Danish sugar cookies shaped like storybook animals and people, all superbly decorated.

It was a delightful end to our school year, and we missed those who could not attend due to prior commitments.

We all look forward to our youth’s participation in the Garden Club’s July Standard Show and House Tour which will be held Saturday, July 16 in different locations throughout the Island.

The theme for this year’s standard show is Shelter Island Weddings, and the title is “I DO! I DO!” The youth exhibits and all adult horticultural exhibits will be held in the Manhanset Chapel on Route 114 at Thomas Street.