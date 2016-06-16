Summer services begin at Union Chapel in the Grove

BY WENDY ENRIGHT

Historic Union Chapel will celebrate the 144th anniversary of the Chapel and Shelter Island Heights at a homecoming service this Sunday, June 19 at 10:30 a.m. The Chapel bell will toll for members of the Shelter Island Heights Community and Chapel trustees who have passed away over the past year. Robert Allen, Suzanne Brock, Karen Dubno, Benjamin Jones, Cherry Lawrence, Alice Schneider and Jeff Simes will be remembered.

Father Charles McCarron, Vicar, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, will be the preacher.

Father McCarron was born and raised in the Fordham section of The Bronx. His parents were from Scotland and he spent many childhood summers there. In 2002, Father McCarron was received as a priest in the Episcopal Church following the completion of his Master of Arts in Sacred Theology from the General Seminary of the Episcopal Church. He has been a diocesan Canon and has served as Executive Director of Episcopal Community Services Long Island for the past 10 years.

Father McCarron has also served as Vicar of the churches of St. Lawrence of Canterbury in Dix Hills and Church of the Resurrection in Richmond Hill, Queens. He is a member of the Third Order of the Society of St. Francis, teaching friars and conducting retreats in Franciscan Spirituality and methods of prayer. Father McCarron took up his current position as Vicar of St. Mary’s last year.

Father McCarron also holds an M.A. in Historical Research in Franciscan Studies from the Franciscan Institute of St. Bonaventure University as well as graduate degrees in theology and law.

In his spare time, Father McCarron enjoys walking, museums and spending time with friends and his Yorkshire Terrier, Bogart. While living on Shelter Island, he hopes to go for bike rides, pursue his bonsai hobby, try out kayaking and advance his newly acquired skill of icon writing.

Music for the service will be performed by Lucinda Hemmick, guest organist, and Lin Bogden, clarinetist.

Ms. Hemmick is a resident of Cutchogue and has performed at several local churches. She teaches science at Longwood High School in Middle Island and is a member of the Mattituck Presbyterian Church. She is the secretary of the Southold Indian Museum and leads its educational programs. Ms. Hemmick sings and plays the flute and piccolo with several groups including the Peconic Bay Masterworks Choir, Monday Night Band and the Greenport Band (summers).

Ms. Bodgen lives in Orient and teaches band, chorus, general music and strings at Oysterponds School. She is also a member of the Mattituck Presbyterian Church, currently serving as treasurer and handbell choir director. Ms. Bogden is a graduate of Mattituck High School, the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam and Michigan State University.

All are invited to a reception in the Grove following the service.