Summer school changes announced, English and math combined

There will be changes to Shelter Island’s summer school program that previously offered separate sessions for literacy and math.

Academic Administrator Jennifer Rylott told members of the Board of Education Monday night that the combined sessions would add hours of instruction to the program that runs from July 5 to July 28.

Classes are scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. weekdays, except Friday. An hour and 10 minutes will be devoted to English language arts and 45 minutes to math.

There is no fee for residents.

Because the combined program, open to all students entering kindergarten through 8th grade, has several more hours than the split program, the cost for nonresidents will jump from $50 to $100 per student, Ms. Rylott said.

Instead of grouping students by grade level, they will be divided according to their skill levels to ensure they get the necessary help in areas where they are weakest, Ms. Rylott said.

Jennifer Gulluscio takes over as summer school coordinator for Virginia Gibbs who retires at the end of this month.

James Bocca, Michael Cox, Lynn Green and Natalie Regan were appointed as teachers for the “Leap Into Learning” summer program with Deborah Brewer to serve as a teacher’s aide.

Substitute teachers for the regular summer school program are Rachel Brigham, Ms. Gulluscio and Janine Mahoney.

Ms. Brigham and Ms. Mahoney will teach in the specialized reading summer program that runs from July 5 through August 12.

Ms. Mahoney will also handle the special reading summer program mandated by the New York State Department of Education’s Committee on Special Education. Substitute teachers for that class are Ms. Brigham and Ms. Regan.

TENURE

Two years after Todd Gulluscio was appointed dean of students and director of physical education and district operations, he was granted tenure in the position at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.

Mr. Gulluscio, an Islander, had been director of athletics and personnel in the Sag Harbor School District.

When appointed, he told the Board of Education it was good to come home to the district where he most wanted to work and Monday night he expressed his pleasure with the job and received the thanks of members for how he has handled his responsibilities. He credited “a team effort” for his accomplishments over the past two years.

APPOINTMENTS

The board approved several appointments:

• Christopher Conrardy will become technology education teacher, replacing the retiring Jack Reardon. It is a part-time position. Mr. Conrardy also was named to the substitute teachers’ list. Mr. Conrardy will receive a salary of $41,060 plus whatever he might earn substituting in the district.

• Jessica Nardi was appointed literacy teacher at a salary of $52,439.

• Ms. Regan was appointed as a prekindergarten teacher at a salary of $60,601.