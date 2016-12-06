Southampton Hospital offers counseling for mood disorders

Southampton Hospital has launched a support group for people suffering from mood disorders. Weekly group meetings take place on Thursdays, beginning June 16, at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Phyllis and Ed Davis Wellness Institute at the hospital.

Meetings are without cost and no pre-registration is necessary.

The program is offered in conjunction with local mental health professionals who guide participants to share their experiences to dispel stigmas and a feeling of aloneness, according to hospital spokeswoman Marsha Kenny.

The support group is designed to help those who suffer from depression, anxiety and bipolar disorders. Tory Masters, a recovered mental health sufferer and a trained peer specialist and psychiatric rehabilitation practitioner will lead the sessions.

She has been advocating for others at the Mood Disorders Support Group of New York City as a senior peer group facilitator trainer and board member for the past 25 years.

In the last five years, Ms. Masters was a peer counselor and psychiatric rehabilitation practitioner at Hands Across Long Island, the largest peer-run mental health agency in the state.

j.lane@timesreview.com