Shelter Island School sports awards

BY TODD GULLUSCIO, DIRECTOR OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION

The Shelter Island School Athletic Department had the pleasure of honoring the teams and individuals that participated in the high school athletic programs during this school year.

There were plenty of reasons to celebrate this athletic year as varsity volleyball, boys cross country and girls cross country won league and county championships.

The cross country teams participated in the New York State Championship meet and all of our varsity teams were recognized as New York State Scholar Athlete Teams.

It was also an evening to pay tribute to and say thank you to our Athletic Director Rick Osmer for his 25 years of service to the district. During the evening, he was presented with a framed photo of our center court as well as a framed photo from his final game as a basketball coach.

Afterward, every student-athlete formed a line near the podium to approach Mr. Osmer individually to personally thank him.

The individual awards for each team and category were:

Butch Dellacave Award:

Margaret Michalak, Tristan Wissemann

Suffolk Zone Fitness Award: Peter Kropf, Kenna McCarthy

US Army National Scholar Athlete Award: Kelly Colligan, Peter Kropf

Gold Key Award: Emily Hyatt, Henry Lang, Kenna McCarthy, Margaret Michalak

Shelter Island Sportsmanship Award: Jack Kimmelmann, Kenna McCarthy

Varsity Golf

Coaches Award: Henry Lang

MVP: Nick Young

Varsity Volleyball

Coaches Award: Emily Hyatt

MVP: Kenna McCarthy

Junior Varsity Volleyball

Coaches Award: Nicolette Frasco

MVP: Sarah Lewis

Boys Varsity Cross Country

Coaches Award: Will Garrison

MVP: Kal Lewis

Girls Varsity Cross Country

Coaches Award: Elizabeth Cummings

MVP: Lindsey Gallagher

Boys Varsity Basketball

Coaches Award: Billy Boeklen

MVP: Tristan Wissemann

Boys Junior Varsity Basketball

Coaches Award: Nico Seddio

MVP: Liam Adipietro

Girls Junior Varsity Basketball

Coaches Award: Serina Kaasik

MVP: Melissa Frasco

Varsity Cheerleading

Coaches Award: Elizabeth Dunning

MVP: Emily Hyatt

Varsity Softball

Coaches Award: Phoebe Starzee

MVP: Sarah Lewis

Junior Varsity Baseball

Coaches Award: Rich Ruscica

MVP: Peter Kropf

S.I. Scholar Athlete Award

7th Grade: Katherine Doyle, Tyler Gulluscio

8th Grade: Kal Lewis, Lucas Quigley-Dunning, Lauren Gurney, Daniel Martin, Abby Kotula, Liam Adipietro, Emma Gallagher

9th Grade: Michael Payano, Lily Garrison

10th Grade: Caitlin Binder, Isabella Sherman, Francesca Frasco, Luke Gilpin, Madison Hallman, Emily Strauss, Bianca Evangelista, Lindsey Gallagher, Sarah Lewis

11th Grade: Amira Lawrence, Elizabeth Larsen, Melissa Frasco, Sophia Strauss,

Julia Labrozzi, Nicolette Frasco,

Will Garrison, Olivia Yeaman

12th Grade: Tristan Wissemann, Serina Kaasik, Kenna McCarthy, Rich Ruscica, Elizabeth Dunning, Emily Hyatt, Peter Kropf, Kelly Colligan