Shelter Island School sports awards
BY TODD GULLUSCIO, DIRECTOR OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION
The Shelter Island School Athletic Department had the pleasure of honoring the teams and individuals that participated in the high school athletic programs during this school year.
There were plenty of reasons to celebrate this athletic year as varsity volleyball, boys cross country and girls cross country won league and county championships.
The cross country teams participated in the New York State Championship meet and all of our varsity teams were recognized as New York State Scholar Athlete Teams.
It was also an evening to pay tribute to and say thank you to our Athletic Director Rick Osmer for his 25 years of service to the district. During the evening, he was presented with a framed photo of our center court as well as a framed photo from his final game as a basketball coach.
Afterward, every student-athlete formed a line near the podium to approach Mr. Osmer individually to personally thank him.
The individual awards for each team and category were:
Butch Dellacave Award:
Margaret Michalak, Tristan Wissemann
Suffolk Zone Fitness Award: Peter Kropf, Kenna McCarthy
US Army National Scholar Athlete Award: Kelly Colligan, Peter Kropf
Gold Key Award: Emily Hyatt, Henry Lang, Kenna McCarthy, Margaret Michalak
Shelter Island Sportsmanship Award: Jack Kimmelmann, Kenna McCarthy
Varsity Golf
Coaches Award: Henry Lang
MVP: Nick Young
Varsity Volleyball
Coaches Award: Emily Hyatt
MVP: Kenna McCarthy
Junior Varsity Volleyball
Coaches Award: Nicolette Frasco
MVP: Sarah Lewis
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Coaches Award: Will Garrison
MVP: Kal Lewis
Girls Varsity Cross Country
Coaches Award: Elizabeth Cummings
MVP: Lindsey Gallagher
Boys Varsity Basketball
Coaches Award: Billy Boeklen
MVP: Tristan Wissemann
Boys Junior Varsity Basketball
Coaches Award: Nico Seddio
MVP: Liam Adipietro
Girls Junior Varsity Basketball
Coaches Award: Serina Kaasik
MVP: Melissa Frasco
Varsity Cheerleading
Coaches Award: Elizabeth Dunning
MVP: Emily Hyatt
Varsity Softball
Coaches Award: Phoebe Starzee
MVP: Sarah Lewis
Junior Varsity Baseball
Coaches Award: Rich Ruscica
MVP: Peter Kropf
S.I. Scholar Athlete Award
7th Grade: Katherine Doyle, Tyler Gulluscio
8th Grade: Kal Lewis, Lucas Quigley-Dunning, Lauren Gurney, Daniel Martin, Abby Kotula, Liam Adipietro, Emma Gallagher
9th Grade: Michael Payano, Lily Garrison
10th Grade: Caitlin Binder, Isabella Sherman, Francesca Frasco, Luke Gilpin, Madison Hallman, Emily Strauss, Bianca Evangelista, Lindsey Gallagher, Sarah Lewis
11th Grade: Amira Lawrence, Elizabeth Larsen, Melissa Frasco, Sophia Strauss,
Julia Labrozzi, Nicolette Frasco,
Will Garrison, Olivia Yeaman
12th Grade: Tristan Wissemann, Serina Kaasik, Kenna McCarthy, Rich Ruscica, Elizabeth Dunning, Emily Hyatt, Peter Kropf, Kelly Colligan