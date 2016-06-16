Shelter Island Reporter Letter to the Editor: Party houses

A pressing menace

To the Editor:

Flophouse — it’s what comes to mind thinking about what is happening on Shelter Island.

Dating back to the 19th century, a flophouse was a place offering cheap, substandard lodging and services; it’s occupants were mainly transient.

Properties under scrutiny are listing as year round rentals on airbnb.com, vrbo.com, homeaway.com. A group of people can rent for as little as one night, resulting in a litany of grievances from the surrounding neighborhood and properties.

It’s fuel for events revolving around marathon-level alcohol consumption; what follows is foul language, amplified conversation and aggressive behavior.

These rental setups are either completely oblivious to the surroundings, or in total disregard and disdain for them. Noise pollution is perpetual with 12 alcohol-fueled adults in a backyard screaming to be heard over each other. Outdoor stereo systems are being played until 4 a.m. so loudly that we can follow the lyrics through closed doors and windows.

There is a continuous onslaught of light with all outdoor lights on for 24 hours. It’s analogous to living directly next door to a 24/7 outdoor bar.

There are situations where four individuals (part of a party of 18 in a three-bedroom rental) show up at our front door in the middle of the day, so inebriated that standing upright is an act of God, and can’t remember which house they’re in, or throwing beer bottles and trash onto our property and the street, making their way up the block to other rental properties.

An even more pressing menace, now with multiple rental properties on the block, is attracting large groups for events, such as weddings. Bringing the reception back to the block since they are all staying in the rental houses, which results in a level of grievances listed above. Temporary relief is gained by calling the police, non-stop. Our police should not have to babysit properties that are run as commercial, short-term rentals.

We’re pleading to town officials to take a serious stance on this issue and enact restrictions and regulations. These properties are used for pure, commercial business interests with the sole purpose of profiteering. It’s an egregious use of a residential home and neighborhood. There should be a one month minimum rental for these properties, not one or two days.

We’ve seen the outcome of this rental enterprise with other townships.

Lets do something so we don’t end up in the same mess.

FRIEDRICH and MARIE SEIFTS

Shelter Island