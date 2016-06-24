Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Save the date

To the Editor:

We hope everyone has marked their calendar for the annual Shelter Island Fireworks — July 9 at 9 p.m.

Last year we were able to save our beloved fireworks show, but we need your help again this year.

Our show is completely donor-funded and our all-volunteer board members donate their time and talents to handle all aspects of the show. This year we are thrilled to announce that all donations are tax deductible, since we are now a 501(c)3 organization.

There are numerous ways to show your support this year:

On line at shelterislandfireworks.com or gofundme.com/fireworks.

Or by mail, making checks payable to Shelter Island Fireworks, Inc.

P.O. Box 452

Shelter Island, NY 11964

Please visit our website for more information on our fundraisers at SALT, the Tavern and the Pridwin, all taking place over Fireworks Weekend. Shirts and koozies will be available at our events and on our website. We also want to thank everyone who has already donated by check or online, or by joining us at Sunset Beach this past weekend.

For questions or information, call (631) 749-5050.

We thank you all for the continued support. We will see you on the beach, July 9!

KELLY SURERUS

Shelter Island Fireworks, Inc.

The very least

To the Editor:

I appreciate Councilman Jim Colligan’s humility and his willingness to correct his remarks made at the June 7 work session. We may agree to honestly disagree, with the key word being “honestly.” His invitation to the public to participate in town government is commendable.

My desire for a more democratic government in Town Hall stems from not only the lessons learned from my dad and uncles, veterans of World War II, but also the friends who never returned from Vietnam, watching the towers fall on 9/11 and from the wars that I have been to as a journalist.

Like many veterans, I am very much anti-war. But no matter the justification for war, our troops and others go into harm’s way to protect our shared ideals of freedom and the principles of our American democracy.

We honor those who risked their lives and those who made the ultimate sacrifice on special holidays with words of thanks, parades and salutes. That is essential. These hard-fought for ideals and principles are often ignored by elected officials, at all levels of government, to achieve their political agendas. They dishonor and insult every veteran and active military service member.

We, as citizens, have the right and duty to speak up. Some might fear retribution for doing so. If we are so brave as to send young men and women off to war, then how can we be at all intimidated for exercising our constitutional rights here at home?

Some years ago, to paraphrase the town supervisor, I was told to expect retaliation from the Town Board should I dare confront them on a certain issue at the time. That was a pivotal moment for me. I then fully realized that our freedom is where we live and just how much our local government controls it.

If we are a government by the people, for the people, then we, the people, need to be engaged and informed. It is why I attend some Town Board meetings and write letters to the editor on various topics. The “people” should be equally defined as every friend, neighbor, voter, nonvoter, resident, second home owner, taxpayer and citizen.

I anticipate that our elected officials will have the integrity to honor their oaths of office and uphold the ideals and principles of the Constitution of the United States. It is the very least that they can do.

VINCENT NOVAK

Shelter Island