Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

As a result of an investigation into a West Neck domestic dispute, Christian M. Arcello, 37, of West Islip, was arrested June 26 around 6 p.m. and charged with one count of criminal mischief in the 3rd degree and one count of criminal mischief in the 4th degree. He was arraigned and served with an order of protection at Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Helen Rosenblum, who released him on $1,000 bail.

ACCIDENTS

Russel W. Smith of Gales Ferry, Connecticut, was attempting to board a South Ferry vessel on June 26, but it was full and the gates were closing. When he reversed his car, he backed into a car driven by Craig B. Rhodes of Sag Habor causing damage to both vehicles in excess of $1,000.

An underaged driver operating an ATV on his parents’ property on June 27 rolled the vehicle over during a sharp turn causing a broken arm to a passenger, who was transported by a Shelter Island Medical Services team to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

SUMMONSES

Nicolas Iattoni of Shelter Island was ticketed on June 20 for having a dog on Crescent Beach and allowing it to run at large.

Michael L. Broadman of New York was stopped on West Neck Road and ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on June 25.

Larsen T. McDowell was stopped on North Ferry Road on June 25 and ticketed for driving without a seatbelt.

Nicholas G. Cardoza, of Miami Beach, was stopped by a bay constable in West Neck Bay on June 25 and ticketed for operating an unregistered motor boat.

Paul Moschetta of Shelter island was ticketed by a bay constable on June 26 for overstaying at the Town Dock in Dering Harbor.

Craig T. Attwood of Bay Shore was stopped by a bay constable in the South Ferry channel on June 27 after receiving a call that a vessel was making it hard for ferries to land in the slips. He was ticketed for having no fire extinguisher and no sounding device onboard and warned for not having an anchor and line aboard, having unreadable registration numbers and for not having registration certificate aboard.

Police issued 23 parking tickets last week.

OTHER REPORTS

On June 21: A wallet found alongside a road was returned to its owner by police; a Shorewood resident reported a banking issue to police; a Center resident noticed that an exterior outlet had melted and requested the assistance of the Shelter Island Fire Department which determined there was no active fire.

Don’t use town garbage cans for household trash. Prompted by a tip, police caught a Heights resident disposing of trash in a public can on June 21 and heard from the Highway Department on June 23 that people have been using town cans for household trash elsewhere on the Island.

On June 22: a resident surrendered a rifle for safety reasons; a bay constable investigated a complaint of boats tying up at the Town Landing at Dickerson Creek for extended periods of time; and police investigated a report of a person occupying a Hilo house under construction on June 22.

The SIPD mobile speed sign was installed June 23 on St. Mary’s Road, where a resident had expressed concern about vehicles speeding past on the newly paved roadway.

Police began an investigation into an allegation of willful damage to wetlands on June 24. Later that day, lost property was returned to its owner.

Police searched for, but could not find, a car in which a child had reportedly been riding in the front seat on June 25. Later, the Shelter Island Fire Department rescued a cat that was 40 feet up a tree in the Heights.

On June 26: For information purposes, a caller reported minor damage to his residence; a bay constable assisted a distressed boater whose craft had become flooded and towed another disabled boat to its dock in Dering Harbor; and police investigated when a couple arguing in a restaurant moved their argument out to the parking lot, but found that the issues had been resolved.

A floating dock in disrepair was found in the South Ferry area on June 27. A bay constable secured the dock until it could be removed to the landfill by the Highway Department.

Police received and responded to noise complaints on June 24, June 26 and June 27.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On June 23 the owner of two dogs who no longer had room to keep them sought help from the animal control officer, who observed no sign of neglect or abuse and advised the owner about shelters in the area that might be able to take the dogs.

A Menantic caller requested the help of the animal control officer to remove a fawn trapped inside his fenced yard on June 25. Later that day, a Hilo caller asked for assistance to remove a dead deer from his pool area.

ALARMS

Police responded to an automated burglary alarm on June 21 in Dering Harbor; the residence appeared to be secure.

A panic alarm sounded at a Silver Beach home June 22; police found it was triggered by a faulty battery.

A Heights resident notified police on June 27 that it appeared someone had been staying in her home from time to time. Police found no evidence of criminal activity and notified the caretaker who arranged to have the locks changed.

SIFD responded to a fire alarm at a Ram Island residence on June 27 that was inadvertently set off by an exterminator’s activities.

Police received unfounded 911 hangup calls on June 26 and June 27.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital once on June 21, June 22, and June 27, and twice on June 25.