Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Conrey Chapman Ryan, 23, of Boynton Beach, Florida, was stopped by police on Locust Avenue just after 10 p.m. on June 18 for driving with less than two head lamps and travelling at an unreasonable speed for the roadway conditions, and was arrested for driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of greater than .08 of 1 percent. He was arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Helen J. Rosenblum who set bail at $2,000 and ordered him to appear on a later date in the court calendar.

Nicholas L. Laudico, 37, of Greenwich, was stopped on West Neck Road just after 2 a.m. on June 19 for failing to keep right and arrested for driving while intoxicated and refusing a pre-screen test. He was arraigned before Judge Rosenblum and released on $1,000 bail and ordered to appear on a later date in the court calendar.

SUMMONSES

Frank Decarlo of New York was stopped on June 15 on West Neck Road at Westmoreland Drive for driving an uninspected motor vehicle.

Daniela Serna of East Hampton was stopped on June 18 on West Neck Road for speeding 55 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

Raymond J. Hulse of Orient was stopped on June 20 on Smith Street for operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration.

Police also issued 15 parking tickets last week.

ACCIDENTS

Daniel A. Rubins of Brooklyn reported to police that his car was struck by an unknown vehicle while parked in the school lot during the 10K race on June 18 and sustained minor damage to the front left quarter panel.

Alexis Perlaki of Shelter Island reported to police that she was driving on Congdon Road late on June 15 when a deer ran out and struck the right side of the hood, causing damage under $1,000. The deer was gone when police arrived.

Hannah Oehl Rupple of New York City reported hitting an object in the roadway on West Neck Road between Westmoreland Drive and Worthy Way on June 15. Apparently, a state Department of Transportation traffic counter box and ‘car counter’ hoses placed there had come loose and caused damage in excess of $1,000 to the right front tire and rear hatchback of her vehicle.

On West Neck, a windshield was damaged by a golf ball on June 18; police were unable to locate the golfer.

AT SEA

Leon Esker of Sag Habor was stopped by a bay constable on June 18 just off Crescent Beach and ticketed for operating a vessel with no personal flotation devices for any of the five persons aboard.

Myron C. McLellan of Boothbay, Maine, was stopped in the Coecles Harbor anchorage on June 19 for operating a vessel over 5 miles per hour within 100 feet of an anchored vessel, and was warned for water skiiing without an observer and operating without a fire extinguisher aboard.

Declan M. Murray of Sag Harbor was stopped in West Neck Harbor on June 19 for high speed while exiting the harbor and was ticketed for not having a Type IV throwable device aboard.

A Shorewood caller reported a kayaker in distress on June 17; but upon arrival the kayaker had already been assisted by a bystander to safety at Wades Beach. Late that evening at South Ferry, two small fishing boats repeatedly cut in front of ferries in the dark while they approached the Island-side slips. To avoid collisions, the ferries had to be reversed. In one instance, upon hearing the ferry horn the people piloting the boats shot the ferry captain the middle finger. The bay constables were notified.

On June 18, a jet ski was operating in Coecles Harbor contrary to Town Code; a bay constable advised the owner and checked that all required equipment and a safe boating certificate were aboard.

Off Mashomack on June 19, a caller reported golf balls being hit from a large yacht; a bay constable arrived to find crew members retrieving the balls from the water and a nearby beach. The constable explained to the captain that golf balls left adrift are considered littering.

Later, a bay constable discovered a partly submerged piling and towed it from the water off the Heights onto a private beach; the highway department was notified.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported on June 14 that a helicopter had landed at Klenawicus Field contrary to Town Code, but police were unable to locate the pilot and when they checked back later, the craft had departed. Also that day, three kayaks abandoned at sea were reported as lost.

Police opened a petit larceny investigation when, in Montclair Colony on June 15, unknown persons in a truck removed something from a trailer; police searched the area but could not find the truck. The owner of the trailer provided a detailed description of the missing item.

Also on the 15th, a Menantic employer asked police to remove from the premises an employee with whom he was having a dispute; after the responding officer spoke with both parties they agreed to work out their differences without police assistance.

On the 16th, a motorist reported as a possible DWI turned out to be sober, but lost. A Cartwright resident asked police to document a dispute that had occurred the previous evening. A Heights caller reported missing a kayak that had been left on the beach and apparently floated away at high tide.

An open second floor door at a West Neck home caught the eye of officers on patrol on June 17; police found no problems and notified the caretaker.

Fearing her well had run dry, a Center caller sought police assistance on June 18 to notify a neighbor whose well may have been dug too close. Police advised her to first call a plumber to check the equipment on her own property.

A worker at a Center store reported to police on June 18 that a person who had been barred from the premises had returned and been asked to leave; police advised the caller to have employees contact them immediately should the man return to the establishment.

Later, police received a report that an unknown person had driven off Smith Street and damaged two pine trees on a rental property there.

In response to a West Neck caller on June 19, police opened an investigation of a petit larceny related to an item removed from under a deck. A Ram Island boater went to use his boat that day and found the gas cap off and the fuel level very low; apparently some unknown person had used the boat.

LEASH YOUR DOGS

Police chased loose dogs all week — first on a West Neck beach on June 14; the next day, another dog was twice reported to be charging at people on Crescent Beach and became aggressive when caught and placed in a patrol car; on June 18, an anonymous caller reported that a large dog is regularly permitted to run at large in Silver Beach (the dog was found on its owner’s porch); police were unable to catch a loose barking dog in the Heights on June 19, but the owner arrived a short time later and secured it; two large black dogs spotted running near the Center on June 20 were caught by a neighbor and returned to their owner, but a small dog seen running the roadway on West Neck eluded capture later that night.

OTHER ANIMAL INCIDENTS

A caller reported that an animal, possibly a dolphin, was stuck in a lobster pot rope on June 16 off Silver Beach. A bay constable responded and found it was a leatherback sea turtle that had become entangled was struggling to get away. The turtle was released without any apparent harm. Wildlife authorities were notified.

On June 17, police received a call about illegal dumping of fish carcasses on a Tarkettle roadway (the Shelter Island Highway Department was notified to remove them) and a Tarkettle caller found a baby oppossum in her basement, police released the animal in a wooded area.

A dead deer was found on Cartwright Road on June 18 and was placed on the roadside for removal by the Shelter Island Highway Department.

Police received an anonymous report of a barking dog on Hay Beach on June 19; the owner put the dog in the house and apologized for the noise.

ALARMS

Someone at a Center residence accidentally activated a burglary alarm on June 14.

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded when a Hay Beach homeowner arrived on June 16 to find a carbon monoxide monitor activated in his house. The fire department confirmed there were readings of CO and ventilated the house.

Police responded to false alarm 911 hang-up calls from a Hay Beach residence on June 15 and again on June 17; the house was secure and no one was home.

Police responded to a burglary alarm call on June 18 that proved to be a false alarm.

NOISE

Loud music from a radio prompted a noise complaint on June 18 in the Heights; police contacted the caretaker.

On June 18, a Menantic caller complained near midnight about noise from the Ship Wreck bar at the Island Boatyard; the bartender turned off the music and issued last call.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital twice on June 15; twice on June 17, twice on June 18; once on June 19 and once on June 20. An aided case was transported to Southampton Hospital on June 19.