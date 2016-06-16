Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Karin G. Payne, 43, of Houston, was arrested for driving while intoxicated after she failed standard field sobriety testing following a single-vehicle accident in which her car ran off North Cartwright Road at Hudson Avenue just before 11 p.m. on June 10, according to police reports. When Ms. Payne was found behind the wheel with the engine running, she attempted to flee the scene, police reported. She was held overnight and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Helen J. Rosenblum, who released her on $750 bail and ordered her to return at a later date in the court calendar. Damage to the front end of her vehicle was estimated at more than $1,000.

Beth S. Dunbar, 41, of Sag Harbor, was pulled over for failure to keep right and failure to stay in lane around 1:15 a.m. on June 12 on North Midway Road, police reported. She was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of greater than .08 of 1 percent. Ms. Dunbar was arraigned before Judge Rosenblum, who released her on $250 bail and ordered her to return at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Richard H. Preuss of Setauket was pulled over by police on New York Avenue on June 8 and ticketed for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone, police reported.

Police issued eight parking tickets last week.

ACCIDENTS

Susan C. Cincotta of Shelter Island reported on June 9 that while parked at the center Post Office, her car was struck by a car driven by Anthony J. Zavatto of Shelter Island. Police said the two drivers worked out payment for damages estimated at less than $1,000.

Katherine E. Childers of Philadelphia reported on June 10 that a car driven by Robert A. Flaum of Scarsdale backed into her car in the Wades Beach parking lot. Damages were estimated at less than $1,000 and the parties agreed to handle the accident as a civil matter, police said.

Alexandra Beggs of Brooklyn reported to police that on June 11 a vehicle driven by Ann F. Brunswick of Shelter Island backed into the parked car she was sitting in at the IGA parking lot causing damage to the driver’s side door. Ms. Brunswick’s car sustained damage to the front passenger side quarter panel. Police estimated damage to both vehicles as less than $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

On June 7 a Menantic resident reported a discrepancy in price with a moving company. Police followed up on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Ram Island. A dog found at a beach near Burns Road was brought in to police headquarters by a passerby; officers contacted the owner who then retrieved the dog.

A truck departing after dropping off ACE goods to Shelter Island Hardware in the Heights accidentally knocked down a telephone wire on June 8; Verizon was notified and the driver, who had driven away apparently unaware of the incident, was contacted and apologized for the error. Police directed traffic on June 10 while Verizon repaired the line.

Also on June 8, a police officer freed a baby gopher that had been cornered by a dog under the porch at a Menantic residence; a dispute about a summer rental in the Menantic area prompted a call to police (lawyers for both sides were reported to be working out an agreement), and in Shorewood, a caller reported to police a woman yelling for help but a search of the area yielded negative results.

Someone walked into police headquarters on June 9 to file a complaint over a Facebook post, but it was deemed to be a non-criminal incident.

Later, a passerby called police about seeing a child standing alone in a Center driveway screaming; police took custody of the child and, after checking the area, found the child’s parents who said they had become separated while walking.

Missing something? An item found on a North Ferry boat on June 7 was turned in to police on June 10.

A Shorewood resident called Island police on June 10 to report a loud “boom,” apparently from a power transformer; power was out in the area for about 80 customers until PSEG repaired the problem. Later, a Hay Beach resident found a small dog; police turned it over to its owner and notified the animal control officer.

In the wee hours of June 11, a Hay Beach caller complained of noise from a loud party in the area; police patrolled with negative results.

Later, the bay constable noticed a vehicle parked on a beach in Montclair Colony and advised the owner to move it because it was damaging wetlands; a resident turned in old, corroded 9 mm ammunition at police headquarters; and police began an investigation of grand larceny relating to property removed from the Harbor View beach.

That evening, police investigated a report of fireworks at the Shelter Island School but found no fireworks or people at the location. After midnight, loud music was reported at a Silver Beach residence; the homeowner apologized for the disturbance and turned down the sound.

On June 12, a downed tree blocked a Dering Harbor roadway; the village highway department made the road passable and planned to remove the tree as soon as possible. A Heights dog slipped its collar around noon; it was located after seven and a half hours on the lam.

Later, someone called in a report of an injured deer in the Center; the deer was unable to walk and was dispatched by police and disposed of at the Recycling Center.

Police received a report of lost property on June 12. Later, the Bay Constable observed a group of people in an 8-foot dinghy trying to row against the wind from Dering Harbor to Greenport. No one aboard had a life vest. The group was taken onto the police boat and transported, with the dinghy in tow, to Sterling Harbor, where they disembarked and took their craft ashore.

On the evening of June 12 a caller reported as suspicious a vehicle parked beside Ram Island Road; police investigated and found a person who stated he was watching the sunset and talking on his phone.

On June 13, an officer rescued a fawn stuck at the bottom of an outdoor spiral staircase at a home in the Heights; it was released unharmed.

A neighbor’s crowing roosters had disturbed a Center resident early that morning; police advised the caller to look into the possibility of a town code violation and to call police during the actual disturbance so the matter could be properly assessed.

ALARMS

Police responded twice to automated burglary alarms in the Heights on June 13, both times finding no sign of criminal activity. The alarm owners were told to repair the devices.

Later, police responded to a 911 hang-up call that came from an unoccupied Silver Beach residence under construction. No problems were found.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital once on June 7, June 8, June 12 and June 13 and twice on June 9.