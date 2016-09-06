Shelter Island police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Amy L. Van Arsdale, 35, of Brooklyn, was pulled over on June 3 in Silver Beach and charged with failure to signal, failure to keep right and driving while ability impaired. She was released on $100 station house bail.

SUMMONSES

On June 1, Salvador Pacheco of Shelter Island was stopped on North Ferry Road and charged with inadequate stop lamps.

William O. Gordillo Palacios of East Hampton was stopped the same day on South Ferry Road and ticketed for speeding 54 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone and being an unlicensed driver.

Police charged these drivers on June 3: On West Neck Road, Daniel J. Diamond of Mt. Sinai for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone. On North Ferry Road, Michael A. Zarella of Sound Beach, Jennifer Murray of Huntington Station and Michael D. Tryon of Shelter Island for driving without a seat belt; and Arthur A. Crowley of Oyster Bay and Abby R. Clough of Shelter Island for driving uninspected motor vehicles.

Police stopped John Riccobono of Medford on St. Mary’s Road on June 6 and charged him with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

ACCIDENT

John I. McEnroe of Shelter Island reported to police that while driving northbound on West Neck Road on June 3 his car was struck by a deer; police estimated the damage in excess of $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

A person who lingered too long at the Recycling Center on June 4 called police to unlock the gates to let him out. The same day, someone drove over the pedestrian crossing sign on Bridge Street prompting a concerned caller to phone about a possible drunk driver. Police located the driver at Piccozzi’s gas station and found no sign of intoxication.

Also last week:

A resident reported that a driver had run her car into his garage and caused damage that she promised to pay for.

Someone cut down trees without permission; the property owner declined to pursue charges.

Two unknown cyclists riding on private property were apparently buidling some kind of track in a wooded lot; police agreed to patrol the area.

A man in a parked car was deemed suspicious by a resident; he was waiting to start work at a neighboring house.

Phone calls to a neighbor about bright lights encroaching into a resident’s bedroom went unanswered prompting a call to police for assistance; the caller was advised to contact the Building Department.

Two people thought by a passerby to be fighting beside the road were simply arguing, police found.

An officer spotted a boat anchored for longer than the permitted four days. Police removed an old piling found floating near a boat launch.

Officers assisted in the response to a boat in distress off Hay Beach. A civilian vessel was already rescuing those pitched into the water. Island police monitored from shore until Southold marine units reached the scene.

A caller asked for additional patrols on the newly-paved segment of St. Mary’s Road saying people were speeding and even drag racing.

A resident was subjected to a knock-and-run. Someone complained about a car parked in a different spot on the road each day; police found it was legally parked.

Police reunited four free-ranging dogs with their owners, and investigated three noise complaints and a report of an injured raccoon. PSEG repaired a down wire.

ALARMS

Police responded to a burglary alarm at a Ram Island residence; the sixth false alarm there in six months. Another burglary alarm was inadvertently activated at a Long View home.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to and deemed false two alarms, one at a Ram Island house under construction and another in a Heights kitchen.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported eight aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital.