Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on June 20, as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

Andrew J. Eklund of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus a state surcharge of $63 in exchange for pleading guilty to a taillight violation; reduced from a turn signal violation.

William O. Gordillo Palacios of East Hampton was fined $150 plus $93 for speeding 54 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone and $40 plus $93 for being an unlicensed driver.

Milosz A. Gotszling of Huntington Station pleaded guilty to driving with no inspection sticker and was fined $50 plus $93; a charge of no stop lamps was covered under the plea.

Z Khodjimurodov of Brooklyn was fined $75 plus $25 in exchange for pleading guilty to a parking violation, reduced from a violation of miscellaneous rules.

Hector A. Paredes of Shelter Island was fined $150 plus $93 in exchange for pleading guilty of a parking violation and $40 plus $93 for being an unlicensed driver; reduced from failing to keep right and aggravated unlicensed operation.

Jose A. Perez of Cutchogue was fined $50 plus $93 in exchange for pleading guilty to a turn signal violation, reduced from a violation of miscellaneous rules.

John Riccobono of Medford was fined $40 plus $93 in exchange for pleading guilty to being an unlicensed driver; reduced from aggravated unlicensed driving.

F.W. Saluto of Shirley was fined $75 plus $93 in exchange for pleading guilty to a registration violation, reduced from operating with a suspended registration.

Jorge Tojio of Shelter Island was fined $100 for a violation of the town’s leash law.

Bench warrants were issued for Jose M. Orellana-Gallardo of Shelter Island for a charge of harassment in the 2nd degree, two DWI charges and related motor vehicle violations.

A bench trial was scheduled for August 11 for Hally E. Dinkel of Shelter Island on charges of DWI first offense, DWAI and failure to keep right.

Charges of no stop lamps were dismissed for Constantino Gonzalez-Guzman of Copiague and Salvador Pacheco of Shelter Island.

Ten cases were moved to later dates in the court calendar; nine at the request of defendants and their attorneys and one at the request of the court.