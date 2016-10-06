Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: Kudos for Karl

Karl Grossman’s “Suffolk Closeup” column, which appears every week on our editorial page, received a first place award last week from the Press Club of Long Island.

The column cited in the award, which ran in our December 24, 2015 issue, was about governmental corruption.

Mr. Grossman, the dean of Long Island journalists, has repeatedly been honored by the club, a chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

The Reporter is always graced by his presence on our website and in our pages.