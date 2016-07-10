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Around the Island

Shelter Island Calendar: June 30 — July 10, 2016

By Reporter Staff

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

Senior citizens trip, Tanger Mall in Deer Park led by Mollie Strugats. Bus leaves Shelter Island at 7:45 a.m. $5. (631) 749-1456.

Catapult making workshop, for kids of all ages, 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

“Great Decisions,” “The Rise of Isis,” 5:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Discussion continues nearby at the home of Kathleen Gerard. RSVP at krgerard@gmail.com.

FRIDAY, JULY 1

Biennial benefit yard sale, for Peconic Land Trust’s Reel Point, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the home of Carolyn Denning, South Ram Island Drive. Also July 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (631) 276-3147.

Annual Faculty Concert, 7:30 p.m., performance tent at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

Friday Night Dialogue, Russell Glover of Consider Bardwell Farm discusses artisanal cheese making. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Car wash and yard sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Shelter Island School. $11 for car wash. Benefits 8th grade class trip to Disney. (631) 749-1231.

Annual meeting, of the Ram Island Association, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Heights Fire House.

Biodynamic Farming, 11 a.m., Havens Barn, a presentation by Ira Haspel of KK’s the Farm in Southold. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Historical Society.

Works in Progress Concert, classical masterworks by students of the Summer Music School, 7:30 p.m., performance tent at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

7th Annual Porch Party, at the waterfront home of Susan and Darrin Binder. 5 to 7 p.m. Drinks, hors d’oeuvres, live music. Benefits the Shelter Island Educational Foundation. Tickets at (516) 816-6190.

Shelter Island Friends of Music Concert, an all Beethoven classical concert by pianist Dalia Lazar, 8 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, reception follows. Free, but donations welcome.

TUESDAY, JULY 5

Youth programs begin, 8:45 a.m. to noon, Sylvester Manor. (631) 749-0626.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

Music and Nature, five session program for children at Mashomack Preserve. 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. for ages 1 to 4. $175. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages 4 to 7. $475. Continues July 20, 27 and August 3, 17. (631) 749-1001 to register.

Garden Club, regular meeting. 11 a.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall.

THURSDAY, JULY 7

League of Women Voters meeting, 10 a.m. Library Community Room. All are welcome.

Three hour cruise, aboard the South Ferry’s M/V Lt. Joe Theinert to benefit Strongpoint Theinert Ranch in Magdalena, New Mexico. $100. Dinner, cocktails and live music starting at 6:30 p.m. Also offered a free informational session about the ranch retreat. 5 to 7 p.m. with light refreshments, South Ferry East Landing. Presented by the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund. Reserve at Melissa@JJTMF.org.

Song Swap, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Volunteer Park Gazebo, Bridge Street. Bring a chair, instrument of choice or just your voice and a song to share. Thursdays in July.

Manor Movie Night, “The Kids Menu,” a documentary film by Joe Cross, 7 p.m., Sylvester Manor. Q&A follows. $5. (631) 749-0626.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

Works in Progress Concert, 7:30 p.m. Performance tent at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

“Discover a Great Read,” sign-up begins for adult summer reading program at the Shelter Island Library.

Mystery Book Club, “Cocaine Blues” by Kerry Greenwood. 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Performance tent at the Perlman Music Program, 73 Shore Road. Free. (212) 877-5045.

Annual fireworks, sponsored by Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. 8:45 p.m. Crescent Beach, Shore Road. Details at shelterislandchamber.org.

SUNDAY, JULY 10

Annual Family Concert, 11:30 a.m. Performance tent at the Perlman Music Program, 73 Shore Road. Free. (212) 877-5045.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 5: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

July 6: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Battle of the books, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Mondays, 12:30 p.m. Gardiner’s Bay C.C. and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 235-3490.

ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m., Fiske Field, $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476. 

Haven’s House Farmers Market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shelter Island Historical Society. Through September 3. (631) 749-0025.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Mondays at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

TiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

 