Shelter Island Calendar: June 30 — July 10, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

Senior citizens trip, Tanger Mall in Deer Park led by Mollie Strugats. Bus leaves Shelter Island at 7:45 a.m. $5. (631) 749-1456.

Catapult making workshop, for kids of all ages, 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

“Great Decisions,” “The Rise of Isis,” 5:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Discussion continues nearby at the home of Kathleen Gerard. RSVP at krgerard@gmail.com.

FRIDAY, JULY 1

Biennial benefit yard sale, for Peconic Land Trust’s Reel Point, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the home of Carolyn Denning, South Ram Island Drive. Also July 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (631) 276-3147.

Annual Faculty Concert, 7:30 p.m., performance tent at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

Friday Night Dialogue, Russell Glover of Consider Bardwell Farm discusses artisanal cheese making. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Car wash and yard sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Shelter Island School. $11 for car wash. Benefits 8th grade class trip to Disney. (631) 749-1231.

Annual meeting, of the Ram Island Association, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Heights Fire House.

Biodynamic Farming, 11 a.m., Havens Barn, a presentation by Ira Haspel of KK’s the Farm in Southold. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Historical Society.

Works in Progress Concert, classical masterworks by students of the Summer Music School, 7:30 p.m., performance tent at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

7th Annual Porch Party, at the waterfront home of Susan and Darrin Binder. 5 to 7 p.m. Drinks, hors d’oeuvres, live music. Benefits the Shelter Island Educational Foundation. Tickets at (516) 816-6190.

Shelter Island Friends of Music Concert, an all Beethoven classical concert by pianist Dalia Lazar, 8 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, reception follows. Free, but donations welcome.

TUESDAY, JULY 5

Youth programs begin, 8:45 a.m. to noon, Sylvester Manor. (631) 749-0626.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

Music and Nature, five session program for children at Mashomack Preserve. 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. for ages 1 to 4. $175. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages 4 to 7. $475. Continues July 20, 27 and August 3, 17. (631) 749-1001 to register.

Garden Club, regular meeting. 11 a.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall.

THURSDAY, JULY 7

League of Women Voters meeting, 10 a.m. Library Community Room. All are welcome.

Three hour cruise, aboard the South Ferry’s M/V Lt. Joe Theinert to benefit Strongpoint Theinert Ranch in Magdalena, New Mexico. $100. Dinner, cocktails and live music starting at 6:30 p.m. Also offered a free informational session about the ranch retreat. 5 to 7 p.m. with light refreshments, South Ferry East Landing. Presented by the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund. Reserve at Melissa@JJTMF.org.

Song Swap, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Volunteer Park Gazebo, Bridge Street. Bring a chair, instrument of choice or just your voice and a song to share. Thursdays in July.

Manor Movie Night, “The Kids Menu,” a documentary film by Joe Cross, 7 p.m., Sylvester Manor. Q&A follows. $5. (631) 749-0626.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

Works in Progress Concert, 7:30 p.m. Performance tent at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

“Discover a Great Read,” sign-up begins for adult summer reading program at the Shelter Island Library.

Mystery Book Club, “Cocaine Blues” by Kerry Greenwood. 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Performance tent at the Perlman Music Program, 73 Shore Road. Free. (212) 877-5045.

Annual fireworks, sponsored by Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. 8:45 p.m. Crescent Beach, Shore Road. Details at shelterislandchamber.org.

SUNDAY, JULY 10

Annual Family Concert, 11:30 a.m. Performance tent at the Perlman Music Program, 73 Shore Road. Free. (212) 877-5045.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 5: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

July 6: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Battle of the books, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Mondays, 12:30 p.m. Gardiner’s Bay C.C. and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 235-3490.

ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m., Fiske Field, $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Haven’s House Farmers Market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shelter Island Historical Society. Through September 3. (631) 749-0025.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Mondays at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

TiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.