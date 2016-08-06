Shelter Island Bucks storm to first victory

After a short delay for a thunderstorm moving over the Island, the Shelter Island Bucks showed some late lighting of their own, winning its first game of the season with a walk-off base hit over the Southampton Breakers Tuesday at Fiske Field.

Brian Goulard (Fordham University) knocked in Nick Campana (Hartford University) to send Island fans home happy with a 4-3 victory in the Hampton Collegiate Baseball League contest.

Next home game for the team is Friday, June 10 at 5 p.m. against the North Fork Ospreys.