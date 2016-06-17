Shelter Island 10K Run & 5K RUN/Walk Race Calendar

Friday, June 17

1 to 3 p.m.

LIVE radio broadcast

WLNG (92.1 FM) live radio broadcast from the American Legion Post with Dr. Frank Adipietro and guest Olympians Joan Benoit-Samuelson and Bill Rodgers along with George Hirsch, one of the founders of the New York City Marathon.

Ms. Benoit-Samuelson won the gold medal in marathon running at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and was subsequently inducted into the Olympic Hall of Fame.

Mr. Rodgers competed in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, placing 40th after being hampered by a metatarsal problem in his right foot. He was set for the 1980 Olympics, but the United States pulled out of the Moscow Olympics after the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan.

Other elite runners that spectators can see on the course are Katie DiCamillo, Shannon Miller, Anthony Kimuta and Japheth Kiptanui.

Ms. DiCamillo won the Shelter Island race in 2013 and placed second in both 2014 and 2015. This will be her fourth time on the course. Originally from Garden City, New York, she attended Providence College and continues to live in Providence. Ms. DiCamillo ran in the 2016 Olympic Trials where she posted a 2:37.59 time.

Ms. Miller, identified by “Runner’s World as “perhaps the greatest female gymnast in American history,” has identified herself as not a runner, but got into it at the urging of family and friends. She has posted a time of 16:55 in a 5K run; 1:17.21 in a half marathon; and 2:45.24 in a full marathon.

Mr. Kimuta and Mr. Kiptanui are both Kenyans. Mr. Kimuta has posted a 1:05.35 time in a half marathon and 2:20.40 in a full marathon. Mr. Kiptanui has posted a time of 51:24 in a New York City Runs 10-mile race and a time of 1:06: for a half marathon run in Philadelphia.

5:30 to 8 p.m.

PRE-RACE PASTA BUFFET

Hosted by Shelter Island students at the American Legion Hall opposite Shelter Island School. Price: $15 in advance, $20 at the door; $5 children under 12, $30 maximum per family; $15 anytime for Shelter Island residents.

Saturday, June 18

Noon. to 4 p.m.

COMPETITOR CHECK-IN

Shelter Island School gym. Pick up T-shirts and goody bags. No backpacks will be allowed but runners will receive plastic bags for their personal belongings.

Anyone arriving late can participate, but race officials won’t guarantee a bib number.

4:00 p.m. ­— FREE KIDS FUN RUN at Fiske Field, across from school.

4:30 p.m. — PRE-RACE STRETCHING CLINIC with Suzette Smith of Shelter Island Pilates in front of the school.

5:30 p.m. — Start of 37th Annual Shelter Island 10K, in front of school.

5:50 p.m. — Start of 5K Shelter Island Run/Walk, in front of school.

7 p.m. — AWARDS CEREMONY at Fiske Field

7 to 11 p.m. — OFFICIAL POST RACE PARTY new this year, “Revelry on the Rock” features free BBQ for all registered runners prepared by Salt Waterfront Bar and Grille at the Island Boatyard, South Menantic Road. Bring your race number. $10 for non-runners; kids 14 and under are free. Cash bar, live music with the Hoo Doo Loungers and DJ Twilo, local artisan food trucks, local merchant shopping area, a photo booth, kids fun area and raffle prizes. Sponsored and produced by John Kowalenko of Hampton Event Management. All proceeds benefit East End charities. Free shuttle buses from party to both ferries runs until 11 p.m.

12:45 a.m. — LAST North Ferry BOAT

1:45 a.m. — LAST South Ferry BOAT