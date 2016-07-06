Science project: Committee gathering data on deer and ticks

The town’s Deer & Tick Committee is hoping that in the months ahead it can obtain more scientific evidence to support its decisions to reduce the incidence of tick-borne diseases.

At its June 1 meeting, the committee said it’s seeking evidence on:

• The relationship between tick-borne diseases and number of deer culled from the herd year to year.

• The amount of corn being consumed by deer versus what’s being eaten by other animals such as squirrels and raccoons.

• Effectiveness of hunter incentive programs on the number of deer culled.

A lot of numbers and anecdotal evidence have been offered through the years, but definitive evidence is missing, members agreed.

The committee had previously agreed there should be a follow up study of the 2008-10 Cornell University – Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) 4- poster program — feeding stands that brush deer with a tickicide, permethrin — but there was no mention of that at the June 1 meeting.

At issue is whether permethrin is effective in reducing ticks and whether there are health effects from long-term use of the tickicide.

Studies have shown that the water-based tickicide some residents have sprayed on their properties can be dangerous if people get it on their skin and it can migrate into the Island’s water supply. But those favoring the use of 4-posters argue that the oil-based permethrin used on the units doesn’t leech into water and is effective in reducing numbers of ticks in the area.

CCE Entomologist Daniel Gilrein, who was involved in the study that ran for three seasons between 2008 and 2010, concluded after a 2011 final report was published that “we and others before us have demonstrated the efficacy of 4-posters for control of lone star and blacklegged deer ticks. I feel there is no question they perform as stated when deployed and maintained appropriately.”

On the subject of recording an estimation of the number of insects on the Island year to year, tick drags — dragging a flannel cloth through a field — are done in late June, according to Animal Control Officer Beau Payne, for adult lone star ticks and late October for adult deer ticks.

Mr. Payne is in the process of compiling data on the consumption of corn at the 4-poster units.

Comparing the months of April and May in 2015 to the same months this year, he determined that only seven areas showed an increase in the amount of corn deployed and eaten this year, compared with 24 areas showing a decrease in corn consumption.

“Perhaps we could extrapolate that we’re making progress [on reducing the numbers of deer on the Island],” Mr. Payne said. But he cautioned about drawing conclusions with only preliminary numbers, but did note that the largest decline in corn use seemed to occur in areas where hunting has been most active.

He has only anecdotal evidence on which animals are eating the corn, but has made a case for cameras to be set near units in order to track consumption.

In addition to amassing more scientific data, the committee hopes goals in the year ahead will include:

• Recruitment of more local hunters and training them in best techniques of hunting in suburban areas

• More private properties that can be managed by the town for hunting

• Helping Mr. Payne to secure his pesticide applicator’s license; he is currently working with Department of Public Works employee Nick Ryan who has handled the 4-poster deployment and maintenance in recent years.

• Ongoing efforts to educate people about the dangers of tick bites and methods to protect themselves

The committee welcomed new member Craig Wood, while announcing that Jackie Black is leaving and that there’s a position open for someone who would like to serve.