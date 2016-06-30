Schrott, Abel are married

Elizabeth Berni Schrott, a daughter of Susan and Jonathan Schrott and a granddaughter of Leah and Victor Friedman of Shelter Island, was married Friday, June 10 to Adam Ross Abel, son of Marjorie and Bruce Abel of West Hartford, Connecticut. Rabbi Avrohom Loketch officiated at Wades Beach, the location where the groom proposed. The celebration continued at the Ram’s Head Inn.

The couple met at Tufts University, from which they graduated, the groom summa cum laude.

Mrs. Abel, 26, is an executive director at CCS, a New York fund-raising consulting and management firm. She received a master’s in nonprofit leadership from the University of Pennsylvania. Her father is a dentist in New York. Her mother is a clinical social worker and certified eating disorder specialist in White Plains.

Dr. Abel, 25, is an oral and maxillofacial surgery resident at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell hospital. He received a D.M.D. from the University of Connecticut. His parents work in West Hartford. His mother is a reading and math tutor; his father is a dentist.

The couple celebrated their honeymoon in Peru, where they embarked on a four-day trek to Machu Picchu.