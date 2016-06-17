Planning Board poised for St. Gabe’s public hearing

The Planning Board on June 14 set a public hearing on the Richard Hogan’s proposal for development of the former St. Gabriel’s property. With the proposal also pending before the Zoning Board of Appeals for a special permit needed for two planned buildings — a boathouse that would be constructed near a planned community dock and building that could be used both for storage and a clubhouse — it’s doubtful the public hearing would be concluded in a single session.

But even if the ZBA turned down the special permits, the Planning Board decided Tuesday night that the rest of the development wouldn’t change markedly enough to further delay opening a public hearing.

Because of the timing of ZBA and Planning Board meetings, it’s expected that the public hearing that begins in July will be kept open, at least for another month and maybe two.

Planning Board Engineer Joe Lombardi reviewed preliminary plans for members, pointing out aspects where final plans would have to be definitive. Those generally applied to some lot line adjustments and drainage requirements.

While the original plans didn’t include any installation of water for either the boathouse or storage/clubhouse, more recent changes indicate there would be running water in those buildings and that would require Suffolk County Department of Health Services approval.

The Health Department has already said there are no problems with any prior pollutants on the overall site.

Plans during both the demolition and subdivision build out phases of the project are to be done in phases so that the entire site of almost 25 acres isn’t disturbed at once, Mr. Lombardi said. Less than half the acreage will ever be involved in either the demolition or rebuilding effort, the engineer noted. He estimated that only about five acres would be disturbed and then restored at any one time.

Mr. Lombardi advised Mr. Hogan that he doesn’t have to direct his crews to fence the entire lot, but simply provide fencing for disturbed areas until each is restored.

One area of the site has poor drainage because of clay bogs that will have to be excavated, Mr. Lombardi said.

All old septic tanks and oil tanks have already been removed from the site, Mr. Hogan’s representatives said.

There will have to be covenants written into a final approval that provide for maintenance of some retention areas by the homeowners association to assure drains aren’t clogged and are working properly.

Easements for emergency equipment will have to be formally adopted as will easements between future lot buyers for use of some access roads to their driveways.

The final application to the Planning Board is due on July 12, the same date the public hearing is scheduled.

j.lane@sireporter.com