Patricia Shillingburg memorial service is Saturday

The family of Patricia Moser Shillingburg invites the community to a memorial service in her honor at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Saturday at 11 a.m. Ms. Shillingburg died on January 14.

“Wear something bright,” her husband Edward requested of those attending the service and reception that follows.

Ms. Shillingburg is, perhaps best known, for the volumes about Shelter Island history she produced with her husband. The long-time member of the Shelter Island Historical Society, Ms. Shillingburg worked with a team of volunteers to transcribe and compile letters that offered much insight into the Island’s development.

Ms. Shillingburg was also a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals, a role she held for 15 years before her resignation the year before her death.

She also served on the Deer & Tick Committee, for a period as its chairwoman. She had been a member of the town’s Ferry Study Committee at the time of her death.

As an active member of the Garden Club of Shelter Island, many of the flowers, vegetables and plants she cultivated in her own garden continue to thrive today.

She won awards in flower shows for her designs, including a Best in Show Award in 2014.

In 2012, Ms. Shillingburg was chair of the House Tour and Flower Show, and previously, she was chair of three house tours to benefit the Historical Society.

A reception will follow the 11 a.m. service at St. Mary’s.

Mr. Shillingburg requested that those planning to attend respond to his invitation by calling him at 631-749-2616.

j.lane@sireporter.com