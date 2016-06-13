Manor unveils bilingual map

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm unveiled a new bilingual map of the Windmill Field during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 27. The map, produced in both English and Spanish, was funded by a grant from the Long Island Community Foundation (LICF)/All For The East End Fund.

The project was completed with the help of Dan Fokine of Fokine Construction, and Karen Springer and Lydia and Pepe Martinez, who provided Spanish translation. Lydia and Pepe’s STARs Café also donated refreshments for the ribbon cutting.

“Community and collaboration are two hallmarks on Shelter Island,” Sylvester Manor Executive Director Jo-Ann Robotti said. “This sign is a symbol of both.”

Among those on hand were Marie Smith of LICF, Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty, and Town Councilwoman Mary Dudley. Also present were Goldman Sachs Community Teamworks volunteers, Sylvester Manor board members, customers, and many well wishers.

Friends, neighbors and visitors, amigos, vecinos y visitantes, are invited to stop by whenever Sylvester Manor Farmstand is open to enjoy the new map and explore the Windmill Field for themselves.