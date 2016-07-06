He is Aldolpho! Shelter Island student wins drama award

When Shelter Island exchange student Rodrigo Barros heads home to Brazil at the end of this school year, he’ll not only take with him lots of great memories, but one pretty impressive award as well.

Mr. Barros, a senior, was one of the big winners at the 14th Annual Teeny Awards ceremony last weekend.

Held Sunday, June 5 at Shoreham-Wading River High School, the evening, presented by East End Arts, celebrated the best of the best in East End student theater and honored students in plays and musicals at 16 participating high schools in the region,

Mr. Barros brought home the Teeny for best Supporting Male in a Musical for his hilarious portrayal of Aldolpho in Shelter Island School’s production of “The Drowsy Chaperone,” a musical with book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar and music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison.

Mr. Barros tied for the honor with Sag Harbor’s Matthew Schiavoni who won for his role as Cinderella’s Prince in Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” at Pierson High School.

Local audiences won’t soon forget Mr. Barros’ Aldolpho, the Latin lover who accidentally seduces the wrong woman in an attempt to gain revenge — particularly his song “I am Aldolpho,” a tango-inspired tune in which he hysterically extolled his virtue and talents as a lover of many women.

Bravo Mr. Barros! We’ll certainly miss you!