Glittering prizes for the Shelter Island grads

Before the traditional turning of the tassels and tossing of their mortar boards into the air, there were awards to graduates Saturday and to graduates and other secondary level students Friday morning.

Awards to seniors both days included:

• Peter Kropf — the Shelter Island Faculty Valedictorian Award; the Capital One Bank Valedictorian Award; the Elizabeth Yvonne Clark Memorial Scholarship Award; and the Shelter Island Reporter Journalism Award.

• Kelly Colligan — Shelter Island Faculty Salutatorian Award; Capital One Bank Salutatorian Award; National Honor Society Award; Shelter Island Faculty Humanities Award; State of New York Office of the State Comptroller Award; Victoria Loconsolo Foundations Award; Century Club Community Service Award; South Ferry Best English Thesis Award; and Shelter Island Reporter Journalism Award.

• William Boeklen — Richard F. Walsh III Memorial Scholarship; and St. Mary’s L.W. & Florence Hench Fund Award.

• Elizabeth Dunning — State of New York Office of the State Comptroller Award; Long Island Teen Institute HUGS Award; Presbyterian Church Joan W. Sieden Memorial Award; Shelter Island 10K Community Fund Award; Shelter Island Faculty Math, Science and Technology Award; Shelter Island Fire Department Auxiliary Award; Wes Smith/Shelter Island Lions Club Award; and Century Club Community Service Award.

• Shawna Goody — Friedman Family Fine Art Photography Award in honor of Lieutenant Joseph J. Theinert; and St. Mary’s L.W. & Florence Hench Fund Award.

• Emily Hyatt — State of New York Office of the State Comptroller Award; the Suffolk County Executive Public Service Award, also known as the Steve Bellone Award; Emerson P. & Mabel S. Mitchell Memorial Award for Science; Shelter Island PTSA Kenneth A. Lanier Memorial Award; Wes Smith Shelter Island Lions Club Award; Long Island Teen Institute HUGS Award; and Century Club Community Service Award.

Serina Kaasik — American Legion Auxiliary Award; Chamber of Commerce Award; Karen Lomuscio Memorial Award; North Fork Community Theatre Award; Suffolk County Association of School Business Officials Award; and Suffolk County Music Educators Association Scholarship.

• Jack Kimmelmann — Bucky Clark Memorial Award.

• Henry Lang — Admiral Harold E Shear Memorial Award; the Chamber of Commerce Award; Shelter Island Country Club Betty Kontje Memorial Sportsmanship Award; Karen Lomuscio Memorial Award; Shelter Island Friends of Music Award; and State of New York Office of the State Comptroller Award,

• Colibri Lopez — Albert W. Springer Award; East End Counselors Association Award; Eastern Long Island Hospital Scholarship Award; Jack Doenias “Reach for the Stars” Memorial Award; Our Lady of the Isle Award; Shelter Island Faculty Award for the Arts; and Century Club Community Service Award.

Kenna McCarthy — State of New York Office of the State Comptroller Award; American Legion Award; Mashomack Preserve Environmental Award; Student Council Scholarship Award; and Century Club Community Service Award.

• Margaret Michalak — St. Mary’s L.W. & Florence Hench Fund Award; and South Ferry Best English Thesis Award.

• Maksym Moroz — Munistat Financial Services Award; St. Mary’s L.W. & Florence Hench Fund Award; and Suffolk Bicycle Riders Association Award.

• Aidan Mysliborski — St. Mary’s Benjamin Cardone Memorial Award.

•Connor Rice — Munistat Financial Services Award; Shelter Island 10K Community Fund Award; and Suffolk County Highway Superintendent’s Association Award.

• Richard Ruscica — State of New York Office of the State Comptroller Award; American Legion Auxiliary Award; George Ferrer Memorial Scholarship Award; Lieutenant Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Scholarship; Peter Laird Vielbig Memorial Award; Shelter Island Country Club Betty Kontje Memorial Sportsmanship Award; Shelter Island Faculty Arts Award; and Suffolk County Highway Superintendent’s Association Award.

• Adrian Sulahian — Shelter Island Faculty Achievement Award; St. Mary’s Benjamin Cardone Memorial Award; Shelter Island Fire Department Award; and Century Club Community Service Award.

•Tristan Wissemann — Shelter Island 10k Communiuty Fund Award; D.A.R. Good Citizenship Award; Kilb Family Scholarship; Lieutenant Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Scholarship; Nancy “Bird” Alexander Memorial Scholarship; Student Council Art Pedersen Memorial Award; and Victoria Loconsolo Foundation Award.

• Recognition of Kelly Colligan, Elizabeth Dunning, Serina Kaasik, Peter Kropf, Kenna McCarthy, Richard Ruscica and Tristan Wissemann for passing their Oral Comprehensive Exams with Distinction. The oral comprehensive exams involve presentations to a team of teachers and administrators by each senior of a thesis; information on their senior financial literacy class; and an overview of their educational experiences at Shelter Island School.