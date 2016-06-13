Five former Bucks drafted by major league clubs last week

The 2016 Shelter Island Bucks have started slowly in their defense of last year’s Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League championship season.

Now sporting a record of two wins against four losses, the team will try and get untracked with an away game against Montauk this afternoon and a home game at Fiske Field tomorrow afternoon, Tuesday, versus Westhampton.

A testament to the quality of play the Bucks have been presenting to their Island fans is that in the recent Major League Baseball draft, five former players were selected. That brings to a total of nine Bucks alumni who have been drafted by major league clubs.

Last week’s MLB selections were:

Stephen Ridings — Bucks 2015, drafted by the Chicago Cubs

Sam Marchonis — Bucks 2013, drafted by the Detroit Tigers

Will Savage — Bucks 2014 — drafted by the Detroit Tigers

Trevor Simms — Bucks 2012-2013, an original Buck, drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks

Ty Blankenmeyer —Bucks 2013, drafted by the Cincinnati Reds.

Congratulations to the players and the Bucks organization for developing these future major leaguers.