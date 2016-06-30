Fireworks for Community: A weekend of fun for family & friends

For almost six decades, the annual Shelter Island Fireworks display on Crescent Beach has been a much loved tradition and a veritable rite of passage for anyone who has grown up here.

But in March 2015, the Chamber of Commerce announced it could no longer afford to sponsor the fireworks, and Islanders feared that after 57 consecutive years, the annual pyrotechnics display would be no more.

Fortunately, a group of Island residents — Carla Cadzin, James Richardson, and husband and wife Brett and Kelly Surerus — stepped up to the plate and put their heads together to figure out how to make it happen.

“Carla started a GoFundMe page,” Ms. Surerus told the Reporter last week. “Once everyone saw ‘Save the Fireworks’ it just took off.”

Within a very short period of time, the organizers created Shelter Island Fireworks, Inc. and managed to raise the $40,000 needed for the 2015 show to go on. They also recruited lawyer Mary Dubitsky who, in the last year, has been instrumental in working through the necessary steps to make the organization a non-profit 501(c)(3).

The group is at it again, hoping to raise much needed funds for the 59th annual Shelter Island Fireworks, which take place on Saturday, July 9 at Crescent Beach. This time around, the efforts are about more than just making sure the display goes off as planned. Ms. Surerus explained the goal is to involve the whole community to create several events around the fireworks.

“Last year, because it was a save the fireworks effort, people were cutting big checks, little checks — we raised crazy money very fast,” Ms. Surerus said. “This year, people want to make fundraisers around it.

“It’s more work, but the great thing is we’re getting people involved in a fun way and they can enjoy something in addition to the fireworks,” she said. “We are really trying to build out the event and involve the local businesses in making it a whole weekend.”

In recent weeks, there have already been fundraising parties at SALT and Sunset Beach. The fundraising continues with a trio of events over “Fireworks Weekend,” beginning on Friday, July 8 with a celebration at the Shipwreck Bar at SALT featuring a barbecue, 50/50 raffle, live music by “The Realm” and a raffle for a stand-up paddle board (tickets are $20).

Immediately following the fireworks show on July 9, the Tavern will host a post-pyrotechnics event with live music from 10 p.m. to midnight. Finally, on Sunday, July 10, the Pridwin offers a fireworks brunch. Ms. Surerus said the weekend is called “Passport to Paradise,” and those who sign up will be given a Shelter Island Fireworks koozie. Participants who get their koozie stamped at all three events will receive a free mimosa at the Pridwin on July 10.

In addition, Ms. Surerus noted that Avión Tequila is partnering with Shelter Island Fireworks, Inc. and will donate a percentage of proceeds from Avión drinks sold at the three venues back to the organization.

Giving back is a vital part of the philosophy of Shelter Island Fireworks, Inc. and Ms. Surerus explained that the group is putting energy into greatly expanding the reach of the fireworks show.

“It’s a great weekend to have friends out to showcase Shelter Island. I’ve always liked that the 10k weekend is a destination for runners. How fun if a whole weekend could be made around this.” she said. “We also like the idea of driving people to other businesses around the Island. We would like it to be a destination weekend and organize things around it to make it as fun as possible.”

Fun is indeed the name of the game, and for the uninitiated, the key to properly experiencing the Shelter Island Fireworks is to arrive first thing in the morning and settle in for the long haul.

“People start at the beach early and make a day of it,” Ms. Surerus said. “Tons of college kids have their friends out and play Kan Jam and cornhole. It’s super lively and the beach is packed from 9 or 10 a.m. until the fireworks start.”

For those who don’t stake their claim early, she noted Goat Hill opens up for parking and it’s and easy walk down to the beach from there. In addition, a new tradition for the fireworks is a family friendly zone.

“When the fireworks were almost canceled, people took it as a chance to air their grievances and a lot of people felt it was too much of a party. So just east of Sunset Beach there’s a lifeguard stand and a designated family zone,” Ms. Surerus explained. “It’s a place where you can be with kids all day. It went well last year. Families like that there’s a mellow area.”

This year’s show, which is being created by Fireworks by Grucci, will run 20 minutes and Ms. Surerus wants people to pay particular attention to the first fireworks that go off in the show.

“There’s a new surprise — and one that will be specific to Shelter Island,” Ms. Surerus said.

It may strike newcomers as odd that Shelter Island’s fireworks are a full week after other displays on the East End (and several days following Fourth of July), but it’s all part of the charm.

“We’re embracing the crazy and calling it fireworks on Island time,” Ms. Surerus said. “It was a concept that was all about extending the holiday and making it as busy a weekend as Fourth of July always was.”

“There are so many other things you can do, why have them all happen on one night? It is what it is — a fireworks show after the fourth,” she said. “Now you can come because you don’t have to be at that Fourth of July barbecue in East Hampton.”

When it comes to embracing the community and bucking convention, that’s exactly what the committee is setting out to do — tying the fireworks to events throughout the weekend and throughout the year.

“Our goal is to fundraise year round. We have something in the works for the fall,” said Ms. Surerus who added that now that the fireworks fund is a 501(c)(3), contributions are tax deductible and the group plans to make donations to the Island’s ambulance corps and fire department.

“They give a huge amount of their time,” Ms. Surerus said. “We want to find a way to thank them appropriately.”

To make donations to the fireworks effort, visit shelterislandfireworks.com or gofundme.com/fireworks. Checks made payable to Shelter Island Fireworks, Inc. can be sent to P.O. Box 452, Shelter Island, NY 11964.