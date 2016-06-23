Etchells regatta a visual treat

Gorgeous weather is expected this weekend for the 2016 Etchells Long Island Sound Championship, a two-day regatta hosted by the Shelter Island Yacht Club (SIYC) and the Etchells Fleet 15 that is expected to draw 26 boats manned by one design sailors who compete on the local and national level.

Islanders looking for a visual treat can watch the 30-foot racing yachts as they depart Dering Harbor around 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, or on their return around 5 p.m. both days.

“They’re very beautiful boats, especially when they’re all sailing together” Jeff Bresnahan, SIYC’s director of sailing told the Reporter.

Depending upon how the breezes blow, a race course of about 8 to 10 miles will be set off Orient Point or Gardiners Island. The boats are crewed by teams of three to four sailors (capacity 650 pounds) seeking to earn the fewest points in multiple races each day. The winning boat in each race earns 1 point; the last one in earns 26.

The contest is open to all Etchells 22, so named because they are 22 feet at the waterline, Mr. Bresnahan said. In all, 15 SIYC boats will be participating, with the rest coming from off-Island.