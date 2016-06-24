Encore! Dalia Lazar is back to perform Beethoven

Occasionally the Shelter Island Friends of Music, based on audience response, will invite a musician for a return engagement. On this upcoming Independence Day weekend, however, for the first time ever we will welcome back a performer for her third engagement at the Friends of Music concert series. Dalia Lazar, the Croatian-born, Russsian-trained pianist will perform a series of four Beethoven sonatas, the same program which she will play in coming months on her tour of European concert halls. The demanding program will include the “Tempest” (opus 31 No.17) sonata, as well as the mighty “Appassionata” (opus 57 No. 23).

Ms. Lazar’s Beethoven program last summer was warmly received by the audience and we are delighted that she is returning to perform for us again. The event will be held in the sanctuary of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Sunday, July 3 at 8 p.m. This free event is provided by our generous members and is also underwritten by a goodwill offering at the door. Join us after the concert for punch and cookies and for a chance to meet Ms. Lazar.