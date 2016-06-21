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Education

Elementary students get gifts for garden

By Julie Lane

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Christine Tylee from the Group for the East End brought native pollinator plants and harvestable produce to Shelter Island School’s edible garden Monday where she helped elementary students in grades two, three and five to plant them. The Group for the East End donated the plants to encourage the involvement of the students in maintaining the garden.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO
Christine Tylee from the Group for the East End brought native pollinator plants and harvestable produce to Shelter Island School’s sustainable garden Monday where she helped elementary students in grades two, three and five to plant them.
The Group for the East End donated the plants to encourage the involvement of the students in maintaining the garden.

 