Dering Harbor report

Trustee John T. Colby, Jr. will lead a committee to look into hedge heights in Dering Harbor, where some residents want to grow tall privacy screens and others object to masses of shrubs blocking formerly open views.

Mr. Colby was appointed by Mayor Tim Hogue at the Village Board’s June 18 meeting, the mayor told the Reporter. Residents interested in joining the committee should notify Mr. Colby, the mayor said. Kirk Ressler, Charles Modica and Esther Hunt spoke up from the audience at the meeting to say they’d like to participate.

The board agreed to seek public comment about further limiting — perhaps seasonally — hours of construction, which were set by a 2008 regulation at Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. No construction is permitted on Sundays.

The board advanced plans for stormwater mitigation at Shore and Yoco roads by adopting lead agency status and declaring the proposal to install drywells there to be an “unlisted action” under State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) provisions that will have a negative impact on the environment.

The village’s No. 2 well “is up and running,” the mayor said, and has been approved by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, so the board can plan to take the No. 1 well offline this fall for repairs.

He told the trustees that speed bumps will be installed for the summer along Shore Road.

The board’s annual organizational meeting is Saturday, July 16 at 9 a.m.