Center Post Office work requires closing this weekend

Once again, to facilitate floor cleaning in preparation for installation of new parcel lockers at the Center Post Office, the building lobby will be closed Saturday after 1 p.m. and all day Sunday.

United States Postal Service officials are hoping this will be the last time the lobby will have to be closed to customers on a weekend, USPS spokeswoman Christine Dugas said.

“We really want to improve the office to ensure that our customers see that we are committed to providing them with better service and accommodations,” she said.