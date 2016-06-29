Card thanks Legislators for road funds but says more is needed

Thanks to the efforts of Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor), Shelter Island will be receiving a $28,100 check to be used for road paving. “We’re thrilled to have something and very happy for Mr. Thiele’s efforts,” Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. said. He also noted that State Senator Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) has been effective in securing needed money for the town.

“It’s a nice attempt” to send money this way, Mr. Card said about the current grant. But he said “it falls short of what we really have to do” to bring Island roads up to par and maintain them.

The money comes through Governor Andrew Cuomo’s PAVE NY initiative being administered by the New York State Department of Transportation.

It’s part of a $21.1 billion five-year capital plan, Mr. Thiele said. The effort is to improve local roadways, including resurfacing, widening and realignment, construction of turning lanes at intersections and new drainage to mitigate harmful effects of flooding, the legislator said.

It also aims to create job and enhance local economic competitiveness, he said.

“He has our back,” Mr. Card said about Mr. Thiele, reiterating that Senator LaValle has done the same.

But all legislators need to support such efforts, he said.

j.lane@sireporter.com