Bucks play 11-inning thriller against Westhampton

The Shelter Island Bucks nearly stole one Tuesday evening at Fiske Field against the Westhampton Aviators.

But after 11 innings of play with the score knotted at three runs apiece, a Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League rule kicked in and the game was declared a tie.

The Bucks season record stands at three wins against five losses and one tie.

Frustrated Tuesday by recording just one hit, two walks and one run over six innings against Westhampton starter Brett Pisaneschi (Post University), the Bucks scratched their way back to tie the Aviators 3-3 in the 9th inning.

Starting for the Bucks, (UMass, Lowell) sophomore Nick Rand set the Aviators down in order in the first. Two consecutive one out singles in the second followed by a passed ball on a walk and a wild pitch allowed Westhampton to score their first run. A sacrifice fly by Anthony Chiodi (Fordham) made the score 2-0 with the Bucks coming to bat.

University of San Francisco senior Matt Sinatro led off the bottom of the inning with a single. Sinatro promptly stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. A ground ball out to the right side by DH Brian Goulard (Fordham) made the score 2-1 after two innings.

With two on and one out in the 3rd, the Bucks turned a 6-5-3 double play, erasing the Westhampton threat.

In the top of the 4th inning, third baseman Trey Silvers of Lamar University led off with a double. After advancing to third on a ground ball to second, Silvers scored on a ground ball out to make the score 3-1 Aviators.

Ty Madrigal (St. Mary’s College, California) relieved Rand in the 5th and quickly set down Westhampton in order with a series of nasty curveballs.

The Bucks couldn’t figure Pisaneschi out, and went quietly in the 5th and 6th.

Madrigal continued his dominance into the 7th, but against relief sidewinder Jake Bufo, the Bucks again came up empty in the bottom of the inning. They escaped trouble in the top of the 8th and were able to inch closer in the bottom half.

A one out single scorched up the middle by catcher Nick Cuccia (Southwestern Louisiana), followed by a single to right by Beau O’Connell gave the Bucks first and third with one out. Leadoff batter Justin Etts then smashed a double, scoring Cuccia, but pinch runner Jesse Russo was thrown out at third and the inning ended with the Bucks trailing by one run.

In the top of the 9th, reliever Matt O’Neill (University of Rhode Island), dominated. A weak ground ball, a strikeout, a broken bat single and another strikeout gave the Bucks one last chance in the bottom of the ninth.

Daniel Hetzer wasted no time leading off, crushing the first pitch he saw to the wall in right for a double and moving to third on a Sinatro groundout. DH Goulard hit a seeing eye single and scored Hetzer for his second RBI of the game and the score was tied.

Ben Schragger (Rice University) threw a scoreless 10th with a fly ball and two strikeouts.

In the bottom of the 10th, Cuccia lead off with a single. After Russo was hit by pitch, Etts singled, loading the bases with nobody out. A fielders choice nabbed Cuccia at home, a Hetzel strikeout and a groundball out by Sinatro ended the threat.

In the 11th inning neither club could push a run across and by rule the game was called as a tie.

The Bucks next home game is Tuesday, June 21 at 5 p.m. vs. Southampton.