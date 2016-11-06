Bloom where you are planted

In the early years of my gardening experience, a fence went up, earth was tilled and I was blessed with a dozen 4-foot by 8-foot raised beds in which to plant my seedlings. Peas and beans would grow best here, heirloom tomatoes belong over there, and sunflowers in the back row.

Year after year, little by little I would chisel away with my shovel and creative time to unfold how my garden surroundings look today. Lush and wild with wandering pathways that lead you to little sanctuaries for plants and pollinators.

After 20 years of serving this space and watching how it has evolved, my garden is a lot less formal and much more meaningful now. Stones, shells and driftwood collected on walks with my daughter serve as the borders.

Herbs with deep stories and long folkloric uses are at the center of it all. Statues that resonate with me, antlers I have found in woods, and crystals that needed to be celebrated in sunshine all have their space within.

Daily we get to witness the changes and the cycles. The moment when little seedlings burst from the soil. The way the hummingbirds return each year to feed from the bee balm and salvias that adorn the walkways. And the return of my favorite perennials — patiently waiting here to greet me like old friends.

The garden is a space, not to get away from it all, but to go deeper within. It connects us to the rhythms of nature and to each other. All of our senses can be strengthened when we spend time outside and in nature. Our sense of smell can unlock some of our oldest and fondest memories.

It can take us back to a childhood moment in a breath. Take notice of the fountains of honeysuckle and wild roses blooming all over the Island right now. How rich their fragrance and color at a time when everything is bursting with green.

It is in the act of watering my garden where I really get to spend time with my plants. The daily visits to the seedlings in smaller containers and planters need my attention more than those plants and shrubs that have taken over the corners.

Bird baths are filled for the winged creatures, but must admit though that I am relieved when the rain takes care of the gardens’ needs. All good rhythms.

Powerful lessons are learned in those quiet times outdoors. There will always be that rushed and need to do feeling, but taking a moment to actually be still and smell those wild fragrances nature offers is true medicine for the soul.

Allow yourself time in nature and be inspired. I am honored to be a part of two programs being held in Mashomack Preserve this season. The first day of summer corresponds to a full moon this year.

On Monday, June 20 from 8 to 9 p.m. come to the shores of Bass Creek in Mashomack to watch the sun set and the moon rise as we celebrate the longest day of the year with fire, drumming and simple summer welcoming ceremony.

The second invitation is to come for a walk through the woods and fields of Mashomack and discover the variety of natural healing plants along the way. On Sunday, July 3 from 1 to 4 p.m., I will lead a medicinal plant walk on the 3-mile trail of the preserve and share historical, folkloric and traditional uses of some of the healing plants of this sanctuary.

Sanctuary is what we can create with our own green spaces. It doesn’t have to encompass acres of preserved land to be considered sacred. It can be one tiny island garden created with the loving intentions of a mother and daughter not afraid of getting their hands dirty.