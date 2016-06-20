Bill Banks, Mary Wilson honored by colleagues

Shelter Island Town Hall staff held a festive retirement party for Building Inspector Bill Banks and Building Permits Coordinator Mary Wilson on Friday.

Mr. Banks stepped down on June 17 after 22 years on the job and Ms. Wilson leaves her post on June 24, having served the town for 29 years.

The two — brother and sister — both opted to leave within days of one another, deciding it was time to retire after many years of sharing responsibilities for Building Department decisions.

Their colleagues weren’t going to let them go without pausing for a late morning brunch last Friday to honor all they have done through the years.

Reed Karen is following Mr. Banks as building inspector while Lori Beard Raymond takes over for Ms. Wilson.