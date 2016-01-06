Digital sign blinks on in the Center

Robert Harris loved Shelter Island. During his lifetime, he contributed both philanthropically and as a volunteer to many Island causes. Now, among his last gifts in his will came a contribution to the Shelter Island Fire Department with a single stipulation: The money was to be used to benefit the community.

A new LED sign placed outside the Center Firehouse Wednesday next to the 9/11 Memorial is Mr. Harris’ legacy and will bear a plaque to honor him. Bricking identical to what is used on the 9/11 Memorial base will surround the base of the new sign.

The exact amount of the bequest isn’t available, but it was enough to pay for the new signage that will bear not only announcements pertaining to the Fire Department and its Board of Commissioners, but also information provided by the Shelter Island School District, the library, the American Legion Post and other community organizations, said First Assistant Chief Anthony Reiter.

A digital clock, school closings and delays, weather alerts and meeting schedules will be the information that is posted, he said.

“What better way of giving back to the community than an informational sign?” Mr. Reiter said.

He’ll be in charge of maintaining digital board that was constructed in Pennsylvania by Visual Information Services.

Mr. Harris, who died last June at age 77, was a lawyer who maintained an apartment in New York City, but he and his wife purchased a house on Cartwright Road in 1976 after visiting friends here.

He seldom missed a weekend on the Island and was a strong supporter of The Mashomack Preserve and the Shelter Island Historical Society, where he underwrote the production of a book about the collection of Delftware donated to the Historical Society by the late Gill Patterson. He also provided funds to build cabinets in which the pieces could be safely displayed.

Fire Commissioners voted several months ago to approve using the bequest for the sign, Mr. Reiter said.

j.lane@sireporter.com