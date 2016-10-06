Author, journalist Gail Sheehy to speak at Library luncheon

Gail Sheehy is the best selling author of 17 books. She is also a journalist and a popular speaker, and on Sunday, June 12 at noon she will be on hand to speak to guests of the Shelter Island Library’s annual luncheon in the Pridwin Hotel dining room.

Most people probably know Ms. Sheehy best for her revolutionary 1976 book “Passages.” On the New York Times best seller list for over three years, “Passages” was named one of the 10 most influential books of our times by the Library of Congress.

In the June 7, 1998 edition of the New York Times, Elaine Showalter wrote of “Passages,” “Gail Sheehy invented a new way of thinking about the phases of adult life…[as] ‘a series of developmental stages and tasks, critical turning points along the life cycle when one’s opportunity for growth is also heightened’ […] Women embraced Sheehy’s thinking and incorporated it into their expectations.”

Ms. Sheehy went on to write five more books about life’s passages, including “Understanding Men’s Passages” and “Sex and the Seasoned Woman.”

As a journalist Ms. Sheehy has written numerous pieces on world leaders and national political figures and after following Hillary Clinton’s career for a decade she wrote her biography, “Hillary’s Choice,” which is most relevant today.

Ms. Sheehy’s most recent work is a memoir titled “Daring: My Passages.” She states as her goal for this book, “I hope it inspires young women to dream big, take risks, outlive the early failures, and build toward success with meaning and social purpose by mid-life.”

“Daring: My Passages” and other books by Gail Sheehy will be available at the event for purchase and signing. The 26th Shelter Island Library Book & Author Luncheon is Sunday, June 12 at noon at the Pridwin Hotel. The cost is $75. Call 749-0042 for more information. JODY GEIST