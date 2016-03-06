A man for all seasons

Phil Power, the Shelter Island Lions Club 2016 Citizen of the Year, was honored at a gala dinner at the Pridwin Hotel on May 26.

Presenting Mr. Power with the award ( above) was Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty.

Mr. Power has spent more than four decades as a volunteer with the Shelter Island Fire Department and more than 25 years as a member of the Island’s Emergency Medical Services team.

The Citizen of the Year award is presented annually to an individual or group of individuals who have demonstrated outstanding voluntary service to the Shelter Island community.