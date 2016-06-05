Grilling and dancing will be the focus of Sylvester Manor’s upcoming 5th Annual Farm to Table Dinner. Join the chefs from Fire Roasted Caterers as they weave their outdoor grilling magic at the benefit dinner on Saturday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. on the Manor grounds. The chefs will be cooking the meal over open flames, using wood salvaged from the Manor’s trees, as well as meat and produce from the grounds. Dinner will be followed by dancing to the lively music of the Revelers, a Grammy-nominated band from New Orleans with a foot-stomping, Cajun beat.

Some tickets are still available for the dinner and people can also support the event by volunteering. This year, volunteers will be treated to a wonderful meal of organically and sustainably-raised foods, lovingly prepared by board member and chef extraordinaire, Peter Vielbig.

This is Sylvester Manor’s primary fundraising event, and it supports the farm’s educational, cultural, farm and preservation efforts, programs that benefit the Island community and beyond.

For ticket and table information please call the office at 749-2026 or visit www.sylvestermanor.org/farm-to-table. A limited number of $500 seats are available; otherwise ticket prices start at $750 per person.