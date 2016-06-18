What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Karen A. Brush emailed us to identify last week’s mystery photo (below) as “the mermaid at the Whale’s Tale mini-golf course.” Tom Speeches also weighed in, writing to say the photo “is the pretty blonde mermaid on the 16th hole.”

Kathy Sullivan emailed with the correct answer, adding, “Did I beat my brother, Tom Speeches, in answering?”

When she learned she was right behind Tom, Kathy was resigned, just writing, “Figures.”