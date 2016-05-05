What’s Happening on Shelter Island May 5, 2016

LEGION UPDATE

The end of season men’s and women’s bowling league dinner will be held Friday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. The American Legion will be closed throughout the month of May and will reopen on Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m. and the chef on that date will be Gunnar.

PRAY FOR AMERICA

All Islanders are invited to participate in the 65th National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 5 at the youth center in the American Legion Hall at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Wake Up America.” Island clergy and lay people will lead the program which will also include music by Islanders.The National Day of Prayer was established by Congress in 1952. In 1988, the date was set as the first Thursday in May.

SING ALONG, PLAY ALONG

Shelter Island School band teacher Keith Brace and chorus teacher Jessica Bosak invite community members and school alumni to perform one song with the band and chorus during the school’s spring concert.

Rehearsals are Wednesday, May 11, Thursday, May 19 and Wednesday May 25. Chorus meets 6 to 6:30 p.m. and band rehearses 6:30 to 7 p.m.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 in the school auditorium. Musicians and singers with questions can contact Ms. Bosak at 749-0302 extension 105 or email jessica.bosak@shelterisland.k12.ny.us.

TEEN JOB FAIR

High school students will have an opportunity to meet potential employers and fill out job applications on Friday, May 6 when Shelter Island School holds a job fair for from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the school gym.

Employers may reserve a table by contacting Martha Tuthill at martha.tuthill@shelterisland.k12.ny.us, 749-0302 extension 139, or Meghan Lang at meghan.lang@shelterisland.k12.ny.us, 749-0302 extension 131.

TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Shelter Island PTSA will host a lunch for the school staff on Friday, May 6. Donations of brownies, cookies and other dessert items, pasta salad, fruit and cheese platter, and specialty side dishes are needed.

Donated food should be dropped off by 10 a.m. in the school’s Conference Room on May 6.

Those able to donate, please contact Michelle Corbett at mcrhope3@gmail.com.

AND….THEY’RE OFF!

The Shelter Island Historical Society hosts a Kentucky Derby Members’ Party in the Havens Barn on Saturday, May 7 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The event includes a “State of the Society” presentation followed by broadcast of the derby on two large screens.

On view will be an exhibit on Rachel Carpenter, an Island resident who owned racehorses, including Holy Bull, a National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame Champion.

Also exhibited will be equestrian paintings by Diana Malcolmson. Author Amy Zavatto will sign copies of her book “Forager’s Cocktails.”

Admission to the party is free for Society members. Non-members can join the day of the party for $50. Visit shelterislandhistorical.org for details.

PADDLING LONG ISLAND

Kevin Stiegelmaier, author of “Paddling Long Island and New York City,” offers the “dos and don’ts” of kayaking at Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogue on May 6. The presentation begins at 7 p.m.

FARMSTAND GOODIES

Spring herbs, eggs, seedlings and lamb and pork are available at Sylvester Manor Farmstand which is now open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through May 21. The farmstand at 21 Manwaring Road will open with extended hours beginning Friday, May 27.

LILACS FOR MOM

On May 7, stop by 11 Spring Garden Avenue from 5 to 7 p.m. to pick up a bouquet of lilacs to celebrate mom on Mother’s Day.

The sale, hosted by David Klenawicus and Kathryn O’Hagan-Klenawicus, benefits their campaign to save St. Gabriel’s Chapel.

Donations can also be made at www.gofundme.com/savestgabeschapel or visit www.facebook.com/savestgabeschapelshelterisland.

HAVENS STORE OPEN

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Havens Store on the grounds of the Shelter Island Historical Society is now stocked with a wide array of new and unique Island made merchandise.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most items can be shipped. Call 749-0025, to place an order.

HAY BEACH MEETING

Town Assessors BJ Ianfolla and Quinn Karpeh, and Town Engineer John Cronin are the featured speakers at the annual spring meeting of Hay Beach Property Owners’ Association on Saturday, May 7 at 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church.

For details, call Fred Buonocore, association president, at 749-3367.

CELEBRITY CHEF

For the season’s final Celebrity Chef dinner at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, chef David Lapham and sous chef Susan Binder will prepare a green salad, grilled skirt steak with chimichurri sauce, farfalle with tomato, basil and roasted asparagus, and flourless chocolate cake.

The dinner is Saturday, May 7 at 6 p.m. and the cost is $30. Call 749-0805 to reserve.

MOHEGAN SUN SENIOR TRIP

Mollie Strugats of the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Association is planning a trip for seniors to Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on Thursday, May 12.

The cost is $5 for transportation between the Island and Orient Point. Participants pay for ferry ticket to the casino. Call 749-1456 for details.

‘MAY-GRATION’

Bring binoculars and search for migrating warblers in early morning bird walks every Sunday in May from 7 to 9 a.m. at Mashomack Preserve.

VOLUNTEERS WANTED

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm is expanding its dedicated core of volunteers to help with concerts, special programs, events and act as house tour docents.

The Farm will host a volunteer sign-up lunch on Friday, May 13 from noon to 2 p.m. on the Manor House lawn, 80 North Ferry Road with lunch donated by Rolling in Dough Pizza Truck.

For CSA members, volunteer time may be applied directly to commitment hours. Reservations are required at volunteers@sylvestermanor.org. Interested volunteers who can’t make lunch may also use this contact.

ACROSS THE MOAT

MASTER CLASS WITH A MASTER

Nile Rodgers, a Grammy-winning musician and a founding member of the band Chic, will discuss song writing, guitar playing and the music industry at a master class presented by East End Arts.

The class will be held at Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead, on Saturday, May 7 at 3 p.m., and will be followed by a Q&A session. Tickets are $25 to $50. For details, visit eastendarts.org.

THEATER AT GUILD HALL

“The Night Alive,” a play by Conor McPherson which won the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play in 2013/14, is running now through May 22 at the John Drew Theater at Guild Hall (158 Main Street, East Hampton).

The play is directed by Bay Street Theater cofounder Stephen Hamilton as an intimate black box theater experience and features J. Stephen Brantley, Molly Carden, Rob DiSario, Tuck Milligan and Kevin O’Rourke.

The production runs Tuesdays through Sundays at the theater. For tickets call 324-0806.

NARCAN TRAINING

Narcan is a drug that reverses the effects of a heroin or opioid overdose. On Friday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m., Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport will offer a presentation on Narcan by Michael’s HOPE (Heroin & Opiate Prevention Education).

The session will offer information on how to recognize an opioid overdose and what to do when one occurs.

Participants will learn how to administer nasal Narcan and receive a free kit. For more information on the presentation, call Floyd Memorial Library at 477-0660.

TUESDAYS WITH TOM

This is by far the busiest month for birds (and the birders who watch them) as many species are moving into and through the area, which is why Tom Damiani of the North Fork Audubon Society is leading outings to North Fork birding hotspots each Tuesday morning in May.

Meet at the Red House at Inlet Pond County Park, North Road, Greenport at 8 a.m. and the group will carpool from there.

To register call Tom at (631) 275-3202 or email tdamiani3@optimum.net.