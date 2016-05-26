What’s Happening on Shelter Island May 26, 2016



This week

EIGHTH ANNUAL YARD SALE

Now that spring is here, do you have a house full of items you’re looking to clear out? Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s eighth annual yard sale is Saturday, May 28 at 8 a.m., rain or shine.

Donations for the sale may be dropped off at the church all day on Friday, May 27. Please note that no exercise equipment, clothing, electronics or mattresses will be accepted.

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR

The Shelter Island Lions Club 2016 Citizen of the Year is Phil Power. On Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m., Mr. Power will be presented with the award during a gala dinner at the Pridwin Hotel. Tickets for the dinner are $42 (cash bar) and go on sale April 28 at the Shelter Island Library. Mr. Power has spent more than four decades as a volunteer with the Shelter Island Fire Department and more than 25 years as a member of the Island’s Emergency Medical Services team. For more information on the event, contact Don D’Amato at (631) 731-2590 or email him at webmaster@ShelterIslandLions.org.

MEMBERS AT MASHOMACK

Mashomack Preserve’s annual Memorial Day Membership Lawn Party has become a popular “summer opening” event for many Islanders. This year’s party is Sunday, May 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. Come enjoy cocktails on the Manor House lawn, view displays, and learn about Mashomack’s conservation work.

Admission is free and friends and neighbors who would like to support The Nature Conservancy are also invited.

MUSICAL WEEKEND

The Perlman Music Program kicks off its summer season with full slate of events over Memorial Day weekend for fans of both music and art.

On Saturday, May 28 at 5 p.m., violinist Miki-Sophia Cloud (with pianist Jessica Xylina Osborne) performs the music of Bach, Brahms, and Mozart in an alumni recital in the Clark Arts Center. Also at the Clark Arts Center will be an ArtSI exhibition with work by local artists with a 6:30 p.m. reception sponsored by the Ram’s Head Inn.

On Sunday, May 29 at 11 a.m. event chair Arden Ward invites all to Clark Arts Center for “Family, Music and Fun!,” an all ages event led by PMP alums Jia Kim (cello) and Miki-Sophia Cloud (violin). Enjoy music, activities, and snacks courtesy of Marie Eiffel Market. The program is free and ideal for children ages 3 to 8, but all are welcome. Reserve at specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Finally on Sunday, May 29 at 2:30 p.m., alumni violinist Doori Na performs a recital of music by Bach, Chausson, Franck and Paganini with pianist Sean Kennard. A “Meet the Artists” reception follows the performance.

Tickets to alumni recitals are $25 (free for ages 18 and under). The Kristy and James H. Clark Arts Center is located at 73 Shore Road in Shelter Island Heights. For more information, call (212) 877-5045.

SYLVESTER MANOR HAPPENINGS

The season has begun, and Sylvester Manor is offering a number of reasons to stop by this weekend.

The Sylvester Manor Farmstand on Manwaring Road officially opens for the 2016 season on Friday, May 27. Hours are Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to organically-grown vegetables, eggs and meat, the farm stand sells locally-produced items including cheese, sauces, breads, pies and more. After June 25, the farm stand will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.

Also on May 27, Sylvester Manor’s Windmill Field will be the site of a ribbon cutting to unveil a new bilingual map of the field that invites visitors to explore and enjoy the farm’s crops, animals, historic windmill and farmstand. The map, produced in English and Spanish, is funded by a grant from the Long Island Community Foundation/All For The East End, and will be accompanied by a detailed brochure (also bilingual) that explains the Manor’s history, mission and vision.

Finally, on Saturday, May 28, a the Manor will host a Members Open House from noon to 3 p.m. Come enjoy light refreshments and view the historic 1737 house in docent-led tours, which are free of charge for all new and returning members. Not yet a member? Join on the spot and get ready to take advantage of a full season of member benefits. To reserve for this event, email info@sylvestermanor.org. For information, call 749-0626.

Next week

CHAMBER MUSIC WORKSHOP

Young artist participants kick-off the 2016 Chamber Music Workshop at the Perlman Music Program with a performance of works by Beethoven, Boccherini, Haydn, and Mozart in an 18th century chamber music soiree. The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3 at the Clark Arts Center, PMP Campus, 73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. The concert is free and open to the public and all are welcome to stay and join the artists in a festive reception after the performance.

The 2016 Chamber Music Workshop takes place May 31 to June 19 at PMP. For more information call (212) 877-5045.

ANNUAL ABC SALE

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will conduct its annual ABC (Attic, Basement and Closet) Sale Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Parish Hall, 26 St. Mary’s Road. The church accepts any donations except clothes, including furniture, jewelry, kitchen equipment in working order, toys, household items and baked goods. Proceeds from the sale are donated to various organizations on Shelter Island.

Donations can be brought to the parish hall from May 26 to June 3 (weekdays only) between 1 and 4 p.m.

For more information, call the church office, 749-0770, or contact Jane Babinski at jbabinski2@optonline.net.

CLASSICAL GUITAR

Grammy nominated guitarist Paul Galbraith is internationally known as an innovator of classical guitar music. Mr. Galbraith comes to the Island for “An Evening of Classical Guitar,” sponsored by the Shelter Island Friends of Music, on Saturday, June 4. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and will include the music of Bach, Mozart, Trojahn and Albéni followed by a post-concert reception.

Admission is free but donations are appreciated. For more information about Shelter Island Friends of Music, visit their Facebook page, SIFMconcerts.

RELAY FOR LIFE

Each year, the American Cancer Society sponsors a Relay for Life, an all night walkathon to raise funds and awareness for cancer, which never sleeps. The Shelter Island National Honor Society and other high school students will participate in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of the North Fork at Jean Cochran Park on Friday, June 3. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and participants will walk all night to earn money and support in the fight against cancer. Food, games and activities will be provided for entertainment and to build camaraderie.

For more information visit relayforlife.org and enter Shelter Island NHS under the “find a team” link.

LADIES WHO LUNCH

All are welcome to join the Shelter Island Women’s Club at its Annual Luncheon, which will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at the Pridwin Hotel. The cost is $35 per person with a choice of fish, chicken or crab cake entree plus coffee and dessert. There will be a cash bar. Contact Mollie Strugats at 749-1456 or Rose O’Neill at 749-4318 to sign up for the luncheon or for additional information.

Coming soon

HOSPICE BENEFIT

The Biennial Cocktail Party & Auction to benefit East End Hospice will be held on Saturday, June 11 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Yacht Club North Pier. The cost is $100. To reserve or for more information call Christine at 288-7080 or email cmichne@eeh.org.

AUTHOR LUNCHEON

In her 50 years as a writer, Gail Sheehy, journalist, author and lecturer, has changed the way millions of women and men around the world look at the stages of their lives. On Sunday, June 12 at noon, Ms. Sheehy, a founding writer of New York Magazine and a contributing editor to Vanity Fair, speaks at the 26th Shelter Island Library Book & Author Luncheon. The event will be held at the Pridwin Hotel. The cost is $75. Reservations and entree choice are required. Call 749-0042 to reserve.

CLASSIC CARS

Scores of antique and classic vehicles will roll off the ferries, out of Island garages, and onto Fireman’s Field for the Fourth Annual Car Show on Saturday, June 25 to benefit The Shelter Island Historical Society. This family-oriented event will bring together an extensive group of muscle cars, those fast and beautiful machines of the 60’s and 70’s. For people who own and love old cars and fire trucks, the only thing better than showing them off is talking about them with people who share their enthusiasm. Owners of these extraordinary vehicles will be on hand to answer questions.

In addition to the remarkable rides, the show features great East End food and drink, prizes and plenty of outdoor fun.

The car show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is presented by the Historical Society and Shelter Island Fire Department. Rain date Sunday, June 26. Fireman’s Field is at Burns and North Cartwright roads. General admission is $10, free for children 6 and under. Sponsors of the show include James and Nicky Bindler, Anil and Enid Prasad, and J.W. Piccozzi Inc.

SEEKING GOOD STUFF

It’s time again for the biennial benefit yard sale for Peconic Land Trust’s efforts to save Real Point. The sale is hosted by Carolyn Denning, a volunteer for the Peconic Land Trust, who is currently seeking donations of a variety of household collectibles, fashion accessories, sports items, gardening, antiques. Please drop off at Denning’s studio on South Ram Island Drive up until Thursday, June 23. Yard sale runs Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Great yard sale for a good cause. For more information call 276-3147.

Across the moat

MAINSTAGE KICK OFF

“The Forgotten Woman,” a new play by Jonathan Tolins opens the mainstage season at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The play, which will be directed by Noah Himmelstein, tells the story of Margaret Meier, a soprano on the verge of a major career who’s terrified about what lies ahead. When a reporter named Steve shows up at her Chicago hotel room for an interview, she’s forced to deal with every aspect of her life. “The Forgotten Woman” stars Ashlie Atkinson as Margaret and Darren Goldstein as Steve. The play runs from May 31 to June 19. Visit baystreet.org for tickets.

PURPOSEFUL PLANTS

Native plants bring more life to gardens in the form of birds, bees, moths and many other invertebrates that depend on them for food. On May 28 and 29, the North Fork Audubon Society hosts a Native Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days at the Red House at Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 Route 48 in Greenport. Payment will be accepted by cash or check only.

For more information, email info@NorthForkAudubon.org.

INSIDERS HOUSE TOUR

Each year, the Southampton Historical Museum offers a house tour, giving participants the opportunity to experience extraordinary houses that illustrate Southampton’s unique architectural history from colonial days to present day. The “7th Annual Tour of Southampton Homes: An Insider’s View,” is Saturday, June 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. A champagne reception catered by Sant Ambroeus follows at the museum’s Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane. On the day of the tour, tickets may be picked up or purchased beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Thomas Halsey House, 294 South Main Street, Southampton. To order tickets call 283-2494.