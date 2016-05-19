What’s Happening on Shelter Island May 19, 2016

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

Stephen Barney, Jr. is the author of “The Barneys of Flushing Meadows,” a book that details lives of family members who lived between 1800 and 1940, including his great-grandparents who in 1850 were employees of the Nicoll family on Shelter Island.

Mr. Barney will speak about his family as part of Friday Night Dialogues at the Library on May 20 at 7 p.m.

Next up at Friday Night Dialogues will be Marilyn Weigold, author of “Peconic Bay: 4 Centuries of History,” who speaks on May 27 at 7 p.m.

MAPPING OUT THE SEASON

The board of the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce has been working with Shelter Island Graphics to create an improved map for the summer season.

The map will be among the discussion items at the group’s annual membership meeting on Thursday, May 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Pridwin.

Light bites will be served with a cash bar. To reserve, email ashleysicc@gmail.com and indicate how many people will be attending.

FOOD DRIVE

Shelter Island Girl Scouts are holding a food drive at the IGA on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. All donations will benefit the Shelter Island Food Pantry.

SAVING ST. GABE’S

In their effort to help save the St. Gabriel’s Chapel, David Klenawicus and Kathryn O’Hagan-Klenawicus are hosting an evening of cocktails and summer desserts at their home.

The event is Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. at 11 Spring Garden Avenue. To reserve, contact kathrynohagan@aol.com. Donations for their effort may be made at www.gofundme.com/savestgabeschapel or visit www.facebook.com/savestgabeschapelshelterisland.

NATIONAL EMS WEEK

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services celebrates National EMS Week (May 15 to 21) by welcoming the arrival of the new ambulance. Community members are invited to come visit with EMT volunteers and tour the ambulances n Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during an open house at the ambulance barn on Manwaring Road. Residents can also learn more about volunteer opportunities.

MEET LOCAL, THINK GLOBAL

The Foreign Policy Association, founded in 1918, is committed to public education in international affairs. Since 1954, the organization’s Great Decisions program has educated Americans about the U. S. foreign policy process and global issues.

Shelter Island Library hosts its own Great Decisions series beginning Thursday, May 26 at 5:30 p.m. with a discussion of the Middle East and its strategic alliances.

Later sessions will address other issues of international importance. The 2016 Great Decisions briefing book serves as a program guide and can be purchased for $25 at the library. For more information, call librarian Jocelyn Ozolins at 749-0042.

EIGHTH ANNUAL YARD SALE

Now that spring is here, do you have a house full of items you’re looking to clear out? Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s eighth annual yard sale is Saturday, May 28 at 8 a.m., rain or shine.

Donations for the sale may be dropped off at the church all day on Friday, May 27. Please note that no exercise equipment, clothing, electronics or mattresses will be accepted.

MEMBERS AT MASHOMACK

Mashomack Preserve’s annual Memorial Day Membership Lawn Party is a popular “summer opening” event for many Islanders.

This year’s party is Sunday, May 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. Come enjoy cocktails on the Manor House lawn, view displays, and learn about Mashomack’s conservation work.

Admission is free and anyone who would like to support The Nature Conservancy are also invited.

RELAY FOR LIFE

The Shelter Island National Honor Society (NHS) has formed a Relay for Life team and on Friday, June 3, will spend all night walking in the North Fork relay at Jean Cochran Park in order to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Members of the NHS are now selling luminary bags in the main office. For a $10 donation, decorate a bag in memory or support of a loved one. These will be displayed at a ceremony on the evening of the event.

The group is also in search of cancer survivors to honor at the event with a catered meal and special gifts.

Contact NHS advisor, Janine Mahoney at Janine.mahoney@shelterisland.k12.ny.us to provide information.

For more details visit relayforlife.org and enter Shelter Island NHS under “find a team” link.

CLASSICAL GUITAR

Grammy nominee guitarist Paul Galbraith is internationally known as an innovator of classical guitar music. Mr. Galbraith comes to the Island for “An Evening of Classical Guitar,” sponsored by the Shelter Island Friends of Music, on Saturday, June 4.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. and includes music by Bach, Mozart, Trojahn and Albéni followed by a post-concert reception. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Visit Shelter Island Friends of Music Facebook page, SIFMconcerts, for details.

SEEKING GOOD STUFF

It’s time again for the biennniel benefit yard sale for Peconic Land Trust’s efforts to save Real Point.

Hosted by Carolyn Denning, a volunteer for the Peconic Land Trust, she is currently seeking donations of a variety of household collectibles, fashion accessories, sports items, gardening, antiques.

Items may be dropped off at Denning’s studio on South Ram Island Drive now until Thursday, June 23. The yard sale will be Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Great yard sale for a good cause. For details call 276-3147.

LADIES WHO LUNCH

All are welcome to join the Shelter Island Women’s Club at its Annual Luncheon, which will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at the Pridwin Hotel.

The cost is $35 per person with a choice of fish, chicken or crab cake entree plus coffee, dessert and cash bar.

Contact Mollie Strugats at 749-1456 or Rose O’Neill at 749-4318 to reserve or for more information.

SUMMER AT THE MANOR

Sylvester Manor is launching a new summer program for ages 9 to 11 years. “Afternoons on the Farm” will run July 18 through August 12, 1 to 4 p.m. each weekday and incorporates science, art, music, and sustainable farming.

For information and registration email youthprograms@sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626.

Across the Moat

BOAT HANDLING SEMINAR

No two boating situations are the same. For that reason, the Peconic Bay Power Squadron presents “Boat Handling Under Power” at 9 a.m. on May 21 at Strong’s Marine, 2400 Camp Mineola Road in Mattituck.

Attendees will learn techniques for controlling their boats in various situations under a variety of wind or tidal conditions.

Registration is required. Call 298-1930 to reserve. The fee is $30.

TICK DISEASE FUNDRAISER

Leading physicians and scientists in the field of Lyme and tick disease will be on hand at Southampton Hospital’s Tick-Borne Disease Resource Center fundraiser.

The event will be held at The American Hotel in Sag Harbor on Wednesday, May 25 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $80 in advance, $100 at the door and include wine, beer and hors d’oeuvres.

For more information, call 726-0452.