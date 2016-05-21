What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Last week’s mystery photo (see below) showed the crown of one of the Island’s most graceful buildings, Dering Harbor Village hall.

Marian Brownlie — who should know, as a long-time resident of the village — wrote to tell us that the photo showed “the coat of arms for the Village of Dering Harbor, which sits above the front door of the Village Hall at 23 Locust Point Road.”

Tom Speeches was also right on, writing that it is “a beautiful building indeed.”