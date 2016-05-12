Weekly Calendar: May 5 — May 12, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 5

Luncheon, for volunteers of the Shelter Island Senior Center, noon, Presbyterian Church.

65th National Day of Prayer, 7 p.m., youth center at the American Legion Hall.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

Teacher Appreciation Week, celebration of school staff. Sponsored by the PTSA. 10 a.m., Shelter Island School conference room.

High school job fair, for teens and local businesses. 1 to 2:30 p.m., Shelter Island School gymnasium.

Bowling League Dinner, 6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall

Friday Night Dialogues, Kevin Stiegelmaier, “Paddling Long Island,” 7 p.m., library.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Cookies, coffee, story & a craft, for toddlers and parents, 10:30 a.m., library. 749-0042.

Sylvester Manor Farmstand, open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Manwaring Road.

Mother’s Day Tea Party, for kids and their moms, 2 p.m., library.

Annual spring meeting, Hay Beach Property Owners’ Association. Speakers B.J. Ianfolla and Quinn Karpeh, town assessors. 3 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. 749-3367.

Kentucky Derby members’ party, 4 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society Havens Barn. Exhibits about Rachel Carpenter’s race horses and equestrian paintings by Diana Malcolmson. Author Amy Zavatto signs her book “Forager’s Cocktails.” Free for Historical Society members. Non-members can join for $50 on the day of the party. 749-0025.

Lilacs for Mother’s Day, flower sale to celebrate mom, 5 to 7 p.m., 11 Spring Garden Avenue. Donations accepted to help save St. Gabe’s Chapel.

Celebrity Chef dinner, with Chef David Lapham and Susan Binder, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. $30. 749-0805 to reserve.

SUNDAY, MAY 8

“May-gration” bird walk, Mashomack Preserve. 7 to 9 a.m. Every Sunday in May. 749-1001.

TUESDAY, MAY 10

Friendship bracelets, for all ages, 3 p.m., library.

Movies @ the Library, “Les Invasions Barbares,” 7 p.m., library.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

The Garden Club of Shelter Island, regular meeting. 11 a.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall.

Young Adult Book Club, 3 p.m., library.

Rehearsals, for community members participating in Shelter Island School’s spring concert on June 1. Chorus 6 to 6:30 p.m., band 6:30 to 7 p.m., at the school. 749-0302 extension 105.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 7: Village of Dering Harbor ARB, 10 a.m., Village Hall. Village Board meeting to follow.

May 7: Hay Beach Property Owners’ Association spring meeting. Town assessors BJ Ianfolla and Quinn Karpeh speak. 3 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

May 9: Shelter Island School Board public budget hearing/monthly meeting, 6 p.m.

May 9: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting, library, 7 p.m.

May 9: Water Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

May 10: Taylor’s Island Preservation Committee, 9 a.m.

May 10: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

May 10: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Stephanie, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.