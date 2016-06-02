Weekly Calendar: May 26 — June 2, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 26

Lego Club, for all ages, 3 p.m., library.

Great Decisions, discussion of today’s important world affairs, tonight the Middle East and its strategic alliances 5:30 p.m., library. Call Jocelyn, 749-0042 for details.

2016 Citizen of the Year gala dinner, celebrating Phil Power. Sponsored by Shelter Island Lions Club. 6 p.m., Pridwin Hotel.

FRIDAY, MAY 27

Donation drop off, for Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s Eighth annual yard sale. All day. No exercise equipment, clothing, electronics or mattresses accepted.

WiiU for Teens, 3 p.m., library.

Friday Night Dialogues, Marilyn Weigold, “Peconic Bay: Four Centuries of History,” 7 p.m., library.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

Eighth annual yard sale, rain or shine, 8 a.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

Shelter Island Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Havens House Museum Grounds. Saturdays through September 3. 749-0025.

Garden Club of Shelter Island, Isabel Bowditch Memorial Plant Exchange, 10 a.m. to noon, Havens House Barn. Free exchange of plants and other garden treasures. Open to the public.

Toddler Spring Fling, a dance for parents and children, 10:30 a.m., library.

Coffee & Coloring, 2 p.m., library.

Artists reception, exhibit by Susan Schrott. 4 to 6 p.m. Griffing & Collins Real Estate, 2 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island Heights. Show runs through July 30. 749-0500.

Alumni recital, violinist Miki-Sophia Cloud performs classical masterworks. 5 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center, 73 Shore Road. $25, students free. (212) 877-5045.

Artists reception, for an exhibition presented by ArtSI. 6:30 p.m. Clark Arts Center at Perlman Music Program, 73 Shore Road. Free. (212) 877-5045.

Family Fun: Hauling a Seine, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. 749-1001.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

“May-gration” bird walk, 7 to 9 a.m., Mashomack Preserve. 749-1001.

Family, Music and Fun!, a taste of clasical music with violinist Miki-Sophia Cloud and cellist Jia Kim, snacks, activities. 11 a.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center, 73 Shore Road. Free. email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org to reserve. (212) 877-5045.

Alumni recital, violinist Doori Na performs classical masterworks with pianist Sean Kennard. 2:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center, 73 Shore Road. $25, students free. (212) 877-5045.

Memorial Day Membership Party, cocktail party on the Manor House lawn, 4 to 6 p.m., Mashomack Preserve.

MONDAY, MAY 30

Lost at Sea Ceremony, in honor of Memorial Day. 8:30 a.m. Bridge Street, Shelter Island Heights.

Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. Center firehouse. Ceremony 10:40 a.m. at the American Legion Mitchell Post 281. Children’s games and free hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks provided by the Lion’s Club on the Legion Hall grounds.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

Spring concert, by Shelter Island School band and chorus, 7:30 p.m., school auditorium. 749-0302 extension 105.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

American Legion Hall, reopens for the season, 6 p.m.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Painting Central Park” with Roger Pasquier. 7 p.m., library.

Kickoff concert, 18th century chamber music soiree by young artists in the 2016 Chamber Music Workshop at the Perlman Music Program. 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center, 73 Shore Road. Free, reception follows. (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

Annual ABC (Attic, Basement and Closet) Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 26 St. Mary’s Road.

Shelter Island Friends of Music Concert, “Classical Guitar” by Paul Galbraith. 8 p.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, reception follows. Free, but donations welcome.

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

The Shelter Island Women’s Club Annual Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Pridwin Hotel. $35, cash bar. All are welcome. Call Mollie Strugats at 749-1456 to sign up.

Movies @ the Library, “Mr. North.” Janet Roach, the film’s screenplay co-writer, speaks about the movie 7 p.m., library.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 21: Village of Dering Harbor, 9 a.m., Village Hall

May 23: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

May 24: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

May 25: ZBA hearing, 7:30 p.m.

May 26: Green Committee meeting, noon.

May 31: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

June 1: Deer & Tick meeting, 10 a.m.

June 3: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

June 6: Waterways Management Advisory Council meeting, 6 p.m.

June 7: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Stephanie, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Mondays at 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Call 749-2250 for details.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.