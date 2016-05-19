Weekly Calendar: May 12 — May 19, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 12

Senior trip, to Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. $5 for bus to Orient Point. Participants pay for their own ferry ticket. Mollie Strugats, Shelter Island Senior Citizens Association. 749-1456.

Lego Club, for all ages, 3 p.m., library.

FRIDAY, MAY 13

WiiU for Teens, 3 p.m., library.

Friday Night Dialogues, Rev. Michael Vetrano, Ph.D. “Medical Ethics for Patients,” 7 p.m., library.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Bird walk, with naturalist and birder Nick Hamblet, 9 a.m., Sylvester Manor, 80 North Ferry Road, 749-0626.

Volunteer sign-up lunch, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. 11 a.m., Manor House lawn, 80 North Ferry Road. Email volunteers@sylvestermanor.org to reserve (note: rescheduled from May 13).

Sylvester Manor Farmstand, open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 21 Manwaring Road.

Mystery Book Club, “At Risk” by Stella Rimington, 2 p.m., library.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

“May-gration” bird walk, Mashomack Preserve. 7 to 9 a.m. Every Sunday in May. 749-1001.

TUESDAY, MAY 17

PTSA Book Fair, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Shelter Island School.

Shelter Island School, budget vote. Polls open noon to 9 p.m., school gym.

Decorate Your Library, create bookends, 3 p.m., library.

Cookbook Club, Cinco De Mayo, 6 p.m., library.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

PTSA Book Fair, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island School.

The Unsinkable Ship, a crafty challenge for all ages, 3 p.m., library.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

PTSA Book Fair, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Shelter Island School.

Origami Club, for adults, noon, library.

Origami Fortune Tellers, for all ages, 3 p.m., library.

Book Club, “Circling the Sun” by Paula McLain, 7 p.m., library.

Annual membership meeting, Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. 6 to 8 p.m., Pridwin Hotel. Light bites, cash bar.

Rehearsals, for community members participating in Shelter Island School’s spring concert on June 1. Chorus 6 p.m., band 6:30 p.m., at the school. 749-0302 extension 105.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

Young Adult Anime Club, 3 p.m., library.

Friday Night Dialogues, Stephen R. Barney Jr. “The Barneys of Flushing Meadows,” 7 p.m., library.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 13: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.

May 16: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

May 16: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

May 16: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m.

May 17: Board of Education, annual district meeting and budget vote; noon to 9 p.m. , school gym

May 17: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

May 18: Town ZBA work session, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Stephanie, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.