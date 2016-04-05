Warning: Keep off protected plover nesting grounds

At Tuesday’s Town Board work session, Councilman Paul Shepherd had a request for people walking on Shell Beach.

He asked residents to pay particular attention to signs and tape that warn residents to stay away from protected piping plover nesting grounds.

Mr. Shepherd also wanted to alert dog walkers on Shell Beach to keep their pets on leashes, since dogs will invariably get into the protected areas and disturb the nests, the plovers and their fledglings.