USPS insists help is on the way for Center patrons

Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) who had sought immediate action from the United States Postal Service (USPS) to correct a host of problems customers have suffered at the Center Post Office, said Tuesday that help is on the way.

Mr. Zeldin had been in touch with District Manager Frank Calabrese to voice the concerns he was hearing from his constituents here. Mr. Calabrese responded that within the past two weeks, there have been site visits to the Island’s facility by himself and managers of marketing and post office operations.

He promised Mr. Zeldin in a May 25 letter that a postmaster from “a successful Long Island Post Office” would be assigned to “guide us through our next series of changes. We look forward to her experience to lead in this period,”

Customers will begin to see modest renovations to the office to add parcel lockers that will be available on a 24-hour basis, Mr. Calabrese said.

“Be assured we share your priority for the accurate delivery of all items entrusted to our care in Shelter Island,” he said. “We will continue to put practices in place to achieve the excellent service that your constituents expect.”

Three months ago Mr. Calabrese wrote to Mr. Zeldin that he had visited the Center Post Office and made corrections “that will end these issues.”

His words in both letters were similar to an email the Reporter received last week from Christine Dugas, USPS spokesperson in the corporate communications department.

Ms. Degas explained that once 50 parcel lockers are installed, customers with packages will find a key in their mailboxes enabling them to open a parcel locker and retrieve their packages. The key stays in the locker so it can be used by the next customer, Ms. Dugas said.

During the renovation, the lobby may have to be closed after business hours this coming weekend for installation of the parcel boxes, Ms. Degas said.

“The district manager and his staff are committed to improving the customer experience in Shelter Island and want to hear from customers who have a concern or a compliment,” she said.

Customers can call 631-755-2850.