Town helps Goat Hill club with $10,000

CORRECTION: The original version of this story reported that the Town Board vote to purchase equipment from the Shelter Island Country Club was four to one in favor, with Councilman Paul Shepherd voting no. Councilwoman Mary Dudley abstained from voting, so the vote was three to one, with one abstention.

The Shelter Island Town Board passed a resolution May 13 to spend $10,000 to buy a mower from the financially troubled Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) and then leased the equipment back to the club for a $1 for the next six months.

The funds were moved from a Department of Public Works account to make the purchase.

The board voted three to one in favor of the resolution, with Councilman Paul Shepherd voting not to authorize the expenditure. Councilwoman Mary Dudley abstained from voting, telling the Reporter after the meeting that “as a full member of the club for the 2016 season, I have a financial investment in the viability of that organization. After long and careful consideration, I recused myself.”

Ron Lucas, president of the SICC’s board, said Tuesday that he had approached Supervisor Jim Dougherty last week to ask for financial help and the deal was struck on the equipment purchase and lease plan.

A public hearing was not required to make the financial transaction.

Supervisor Jim Dougherty told the Reporter Tuesday that the SICC “had an immediate cash need until the season kicked off.”

The lease arrangement will last until October, Mr. Dougherty said.

The town owns the golf club’s Goat Hill property — assessed last year at $$766,600 — and leases it to the nonprofit SICC for $1 a year.

It’s rare there’s a dissenting vote on Town Board resolutions, but Mr. Shepherd said he was motivated to reject the deal because “I couldn’t see a reason to ensnare ourselves in something like that.”

Mr. Shepherd said he has concerns about the management of the club and it’s not prudent to “finance an organization that I’m not sure we should be financing in its current configuration.”

Further, Mr. Shepherd said he didn’t approve of public money being used for the club’s operations.

“We’re fighting to get money for various necessities, like a roof on the Medical Center, and suddenly it’s Christmas,” Mr. Shepherd said.